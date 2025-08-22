Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to be ‘humble’ against impressive Arbroath

Part-time Arbroath have earned St Johnstone’s full-time attention and respect, according to Perth boss Simo Valakari.

The McDiarmid Park head coach has been greatly impressed by the Angus club’s start to the season.

And the fact that they are the only squad in the league which features players who have day jobs away from football can enhance their chances in the Championship rather than diminish them.

“It’s not a coincidence that Arbroath have four points already,” said Valakari, whose team face last year’s League One winners on Saturday.

“It could easily have been six when you look at how they played in their first game against Ayr, which they drew.

“They’ve been very good.

“Jordi (coach Jordi Aluja) watched them at Queen’s Park.

“Defensively, they were very solid and good on transitions.

“Then once they scored, they didn’t let Queen’s Park have the ball.

“They are an interesting team.

“Arbroath are the only part-time club in the league.

“Their players will really appreciate what they have in football.

“Sometimes when you are a full-time player you can see that it becomes too much like a job.

“You become a professional because you want to train and play all the time at your maximum.

“As a part-timer, you’ve spent a big part of the day in your other job.

“But you love the game and being with your team-mates.

“You have a positive mindset.

“Mindset is the most important thing in football.

“If you take being a professional for granted and moan about things, then the guys who love the game and love training will beat you on any day.

“It’s important that we appreciate why we are full-time professionals.”

Biggest game yet for Saints

As early as his post-match press conference after last Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup defeat to Motherwell, Valakari was stressing the significance of Saturday’s game against Arbroath.

“I was very happy that we got Partick Thistle and Ross County in our first two matches,” he said.

“They are clubs expected to be at the top of the league, so it was easy for us to have our full focus.

“I’ve been saying to our players that this next game is our most important one.

“It will be a very difficult fixture in any circumstances but if we don’t get the right dynamics, it will be even harder.

“We must make sure we maintain our work-rate, positivity, attacking intent but at the same time show we are humble enough to defend properly with our full heart.

“This team will hurt us if we don’t bring all these things. That’s the message.”