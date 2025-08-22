Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to be ‘humble’ against impressive Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to be ‘humble’ against impressive Arbroath

The Perth boss is wary of the threat Saturday's opponents will pose.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Vlakari watches from the touchline at Ross County.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Part-time Arbroath have earned St Johnstone’s full-time attention and respect, according to Perth boss Simo Valakari.

The McDiarmid Park head coach has been greatly impressed by the Angus club’s start to the season.

And the fact that they are the only squad in the league which features players who have day jobs away from football can enhance their chances in the Championship rather than diminish them.

“It’s not a coincidence that Arbroath have four points already,” said Valakari, whose team face last year’s League One winners on Saturday.

“It could easily have been six when you look at how they played in their first game against Ayr, which they drew.

“They’ve been very good.

“Jordi (coach Jordi Aluja) watched them at Queen’s Park.

The League One flag is unfurled at Gayfield.
Arbroath are the League One champions. Image: SNS

“Defensively, they were very solid and good on transitions.

“Then once they scored, they didn’t let Queen’s Park have the ball.

“They are an interesting team.

“Arbroath are the only part-time club in the league.

“Their players will really appreciate what they have in football.

“Sometimes when you are a full-time player you can see that it becomes too much like a job.

“You become a professional because you want to train and play all the time at your maximum.

“As a part-timer, you’ve spent a big part of the day in your other job.

“But you love the game and being with your team-mates.

“You have a positive mindset.

“Mindset is the most important thing in football.

“If you take being a professional for granted and moan about things, then the guys who love the game and love training will beat you on any day.

“It’s important that we appreciate why we are full-time professionals.”

Biggest game yet for Saints

As early as his post-match press conference after last Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup defeat to Motherwell, Valakari was stressing the significance of Saturday’s game against Arbroath.

“I was very happy that we got Partick Thistle and Ross County in our first two matches,” he said.

Simo Valakari and Nicky Clark at full-time after St Johnstone beat Ross County.
Simo Valakari and Nicky Clark at full-time after St Johnstone beat Ross County. Image: SNS

“They are clubs expected to be at the top of the league, so it was easy for us to have our full focus.

“I’ve been saying to our players that this next game is our most important one.

“It will be a very difficult fixture in any circumstances but if we don’t get the right dynamics, it will be even harder.

“We must make sure we maintain our work-rate, positivity, attacking intent but at the same time show we are humble enough to defend properly with our full heart.

“This team will hurt us if we don’t bring all these things. That’s the message.”

