Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on whether to include Makenzie Kirk as transfer talk escalates

Several English clubs are interested in signing the young striker.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk warming up.
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

Shutting out growing transfer speculation is impossible for St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk.

But after a long chat with the Northern Ireland under-21 international, head coach Simo Valakari is confident that he can continue selecting him in his matchday squads.

Valakari previously withdrew Benji Kimpioka while there was uncertainty over his future.

He plans to involve Kirk against Arbroath on Saturday, though, despite the fact that Peterborough, Portsmouth and other English clubs have emerged as serious summer suitors.

“I spoke with Makenzie after training because I appreciate, for a young boy, it is not an easy situation,” said Valakari.

“As much as you want to stay out of the speculation and let your agent or representatives deal with everything, that can’t always be the case.

“You hear the stories, you have the names of teams, you talk with your agent.

Simo Valakari speaking with Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari has had a chat with Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS

“This is not the ideal situation.

“But I truly believe, from the bottom of my heart, as long as he is here, he will give everything as he has been doing.

“Does it affect him?

“Of course, but he is here and it’s very important I can trust my players.

“So, it’s very important when Makenzie goes on the field and, when I need him, that he will give everything.

“The feeling I got from him is that’s exactly what he is going to do for as long as he is here.”

A deal could be done

Valakari maintains his stance that Saints are in no rush to sell the 21-year-old, who scored 11 goals last season and has four to his name this term.

However, he’s also a realist.

Every player has his price.

“It was a good, honest, open discussion,” Valakari added.

“We don’t know exactly what the future holds.

“In life and in football everyone is looking for the best outcome for themselves.

“As a club, we want the best fee we can get if there is a transfer.

“Or is it best for us that, because he is our player, we don’t sell him?

Makenzie Kirk scores for St Johnstone against Raith Rovers.
Makenzie Kirk has scored four goals this season. Image: SNS

“The club that wants to buy him wants the lowest possible fee and to get the player.

“For Makenzie, he has to look after what is the best thing for his future development – that he can find an environment where he can still progress.

“There are all these parties who think for themselves.

“It’s very seldom everyone gets what they want in football.

“Someone needs to sacrifice something. You don’t get the perfect result.

“When everyone is OK with it, though, perhaps it could happen.”

Conversation