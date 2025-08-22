Cheick Diabate loving life at St Johnstone – just don’t ask him to play golf

St Johnstone defender Cheick Diabate is loving life in Scotland.

The Londoner has been embraced by the country and his club.

And, in turn, he has taken a new footballing adventure in his stride, with the former Exeter City centre-back already established as a McDiarmid Park fans’ favourite and a formidable opponent.

Just don’t expect to see Diabate trying another one of our national sports.

“I’m really liking it up here,” said the 23-year-old. “Everybody at the club has been so welcoming and so have the fans.

“Even going all the way up to Dingwall didn’t feel like a big deal because when I was at Exeter, we had bus journeys to places like Carlisle.

“Scotland’s a nice country.

“I’m not sure about golf, though. I don’t think I’ll be trying that. It’s a boring sport to me!”

Diabate has found a tourist guide in the Saints dressing room.

“Big Uche (Ikpeazu) has shown me around Edinburgh,” he explained.

“I was his photographer for the day! A lot of Hearts fans recognised him.

“Probably people thought I was his younger brother.

“He’s a great guy to spend time with – he’s got good banter and energy.

“We have similar upbringings.”

Saints pair are former opponents

Diabate revealed that he and Ikpeazu had crossed paths in England.

“We came up against each other in League One two seasons ago,” he recalled.

“The first half was a struggle, I can tell you that.

“We went 2-0 down to Port Vale. In the end we won 4-2 but Uche made my life very hard.

“Uche is a big player for us. He can hold the ball up well and is a threat.

“It’s great to have him on our team instead of playing against him.

“We’ve both had a tough time with injuries – for me, it was three years ago.

“I broke my foot twice in one season.

“The second time, I needed surgery.

“We’d got promoted to League One the year before and I’d had a great season.

“Thankfully, since then it hasn’t affected me.”

Head coach Simo Valakari has put together a squad with a tight bond and a clear purpose, according to Diabate.

“We’ve got a dressing room of hungry players,” he said.

“I’ve definitely got a point to prove.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons I came here.

“I hadn’t been playing as much as I wanted to.

“The manager’s mentality is exactly right – after a game it’s straight on to the next one, drumming in a message that it is the most important.

“That’s how it should be.”

Competition for places at McDiarmid Park

Diabate has probably been Saints’ most consistent performer this season so far.

But he doesn’t take his starting place for granted, with Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes available to Valakari, and Bozo Mikulic working his way back to fitness.

“I feel like we’re building a solid backline,” he said.

“It’s still early days, though. We need to stay on top of that and keep improving.

“That’s the same across the team.

“When Bozo comes back there will be even more competition, which is healthy.

“You have to expect that.

“The gaffer can only choose 11 players and whoever isn’t playing has to put the team first and be selfless.

“That might be me sometimes.

“The gaffer has spoken a lot about the togetherness we need.

“There will be moments when we’re finding it hard.

“But we need to back ourselves and not think too far ahead.”