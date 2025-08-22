Cheick Diabate loving life at St Johnstone – just don’t ask him to play golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Cheick Diabate loving life at St Johnstone – just don’t ask him to play golf

The Perth defender has been a big hit at McDiarmid Park so far after moving from Exeter City.

Cheick Diabate with his hands on his hips during a game.
Cheick Diabate. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone defender Cheick Diabate is loving life in Scotland.

The Londoner has been embraced by the country and his club.

And, in turn, he has taken a new footballing adventure in his stride, with the former Exeter City centre-back already established as a McDiarmid Park fans’ favourite and a formidable opponent.

Just don’t expect to see Diabate trying another one of our national sports.

“I’m really liking it up here,” said the 23-year-old. “Everybody at the club has been so welcoming and so have the fans.

“Even going all the way up to Dingwall didn’t feel like a big deal because when I was at Exeter, we had bus journeys to places like Carlisle.

“Scotland’s a nice country.

“I’m not sure about golf, though. I don’t think I’ll be trying that. It’s a boring sport to me!”

Diabate has found a tourist guide in the Saints dressing room.

St Johnstone's Cheick Diabate congratulates team-mate Uche Ikpeazu after he scored in Inverness.
Cheick Diabate congratulates Uche Ikpeazu after he scored in Inverness. Image: SNS

“Big Uche (Ikpeazu) has shown me around Edinburgh,” he explained.

“I was his photographer for the day! A lot of Hearts fans recognised him.

“Probably people thought I was his younger brother.

“He’s a great guy to spend time with – he’s got good banter and energy.

“We have similar upbringings.”

Saints pair are former opponents

Diabate revealed that he and Ikpeazu had crossed paths in England.

“We came up against each other in League One two seasons ago,” he recalled.

“The first half was a struggle, I can tell you that.

“We went 2-0 down to Port Vale. In the end we won 4-2 but Uche made my life very hard.

“Uche is a big player for us. He can hold the ball up well and is a threat.

“It’s great to have him on our team instead of playing against him.

“We’ve both had a tough time with injuries – for me, it was three years ago.

“I broke my foot twice in one season.

“The second time, I needed surgery.

“We’d got promoted to League One the year before and I’d had a great season.

“Thankfully, since then it hasn’t affected me.”

Cheick Diabate tackles a Motherwell player.
Cheick Diabate in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Head coach Simo Valakari has put together a squad with a tight bond and a clear purpose, according to Diabate.

“We’ve got a dressing room of hungry players,” he said.

“I’ve definitely got a point to prove.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons I came here.

“I hadn’t been playing as much as I wanted to.

“The manager’s mentality is exactly right – after a game it’s straight on to the next one, drumming in a message that it is the most important.

“That’s how it should be.”

Competition for places at McDiarmid Park

Diabate has probably been Saints’ most consistent performer this season so far.

But he doesn’t take his starting place for granted, with Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes available to Valakari, and Bozo Mikulic working his way back to fitness.

“I feel like we’re building a solid backline,” he said.

“It’s still early days, though. We need to stay on top of that and keep improving.

“That’s the same across the team.

Morgan Boyes of St Johnstone wins a header against Motherwell.
Morgan Boyes was back in the Saints team last weekend. Image: SNS

“When Bozo comes back there will be even more competition, which is healthy.

“You have to expect that.

“The gaffer can only choose 11 players and whoever isn’t playing has to put the team first and be selfless.

“That might be me sometimes.

“The gaffer has spoken a lot about the togetherness we need.

“There will be moments when we’re finding it hard.

“But we need to back ourselves and not think too far ahead.”

