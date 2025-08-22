JIM SPENCE: Charismatic St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reminds me of two dugout legends I used to interview

St Johnstone look reborn under Simo Valakari.

And the Finn is reminding me of two great characters I always enjoyed interviewing in games I covered for BBC.

There was always entertainment galore in Alex Totten’s time in charge at McDiarmid Park and similarly in Ivan Golac’s reign at Dundee United.

Both men were at ease with the media and fans alike and each brought a sense of entertainment and pizzazz to the game.

With Saints top of the Championship after two games with six scored and one conceded, there’s a palpable sense of optimism and confidence taking root in Perth.

Coaching and structure are hugely important in football, but so too are enthusiasm and man-management skills, and the Finn appears to possess all of those in abundance.

Now that he’s finally assembled his own side, they’re playing with a sense of purpose and style that has been missing in Perth for a few seasons.

And crucially, Saints fans in the Fair City have bought into it, giving the team terrific backing

Valakari strikes me as part coach, part impresario.

He wants his side to do the hard stuff but he wants them to thrill and entertain while doing it, and he’s a consummate PR man for the club and the city.

Valakari’s side seems to ooze self belief and confidence and, even this early, I wouldn’t bet against them for an immediate return to the top flight.