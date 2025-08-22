JIM SPENCE: Charismatic St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reminds me of two dugout legends I used to interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Charismatic St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reminds me of two dugout legends I used to interview

Valakari's Saints have started the season well.

Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
Simo Valakari's trademark full-time celebration. Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

St Johnstone look reborn under Simo Valakari.

And the Finn is reminding me of two great characters I always enjoyed interviewing in games I covered for BBC.

There was always entertainment galore in Alex Totten’s time in charge at McDiarmid Park and similarly in Ivan Golac’s reign at Dundee United.

Both men were at ease with the media and fans alike and each brought a sense of entertainment and pizzazz to the game.

With Saints top of the Championship after two games with six scored and one conceded, there’s a palpable sense of optimism and confidence taking root in Perth.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari signs a young fan's shirt.
Valakari, shown here signing a young fan’s shirt, is a popular figure in Perth. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Coaching and structure are hugely important in football, but so too are enthusiasm and man-management skills, and the Finn appears to possess all of those in abundance.

Now that he’s finally assembled his own side, they’re playing with a sense of purpose and style that has been missing in Perth for a few seasons.

And crucially, Saints fans in the Fair City have bought into it, giving the team terrific backing

Valakari strikes me as part coach, part impresario.

He wants his side to do the hard stuff but he wants them to thrill and entertain while doing it, and he’s a consummate PR man for the club and the city.

Valakari’s side seems to ooze self belief and confidence and, even this early, I wouldn’t bet against them for an immediate return to the top flight.

