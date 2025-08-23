St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari vows the best is still to come from 100% Saints and gives Jamie Gullan injury update

St Johnstone regained their place at the top of the Championship by extending their 100% league record with a 3-0 win over Arbroath.

But Perth boss, Simo Valakari, has pledged the best is yet to come from his team.

Saints toiled before Jack Baird opened the scoring after half an hour.

And they could only breathe a bit easier when Jason Holt doubled their lead – his first goal for the McDiarmid Park club.

Stevie Mallan then made the scoreline an emphatic one with a penalty.

Valakari, though, saw plenty of room for improvement.

“It was a very good result because we played against a very tricky opponent who are a good team,” said the Finn.

“It was not easy to play against them.

“They could go long and, if given time and space they can play.

“That’s why I am saying it was a very good result.

“But performance? We can be much better.

“We were not on top of our game but credit to them because they made it difficult for us.

“So that’s a good reminder for us.

“Yes, 3-0, clean sheet, love it, but we needed to work for it.

“And even when we were not on top of our game, we still created enough chances.

“But there were moments we needed to improve, and we will improve.”

Working on set-pieces

Saints’ first goal came from the second phase of a corner, which particularly pleased Valakari.

“We need to do well with set pieces and my staff and the players have been working very hard with them,” he said.

“We know how important they are in this league.

“A lot of our other chances have come from what the boys have been doing during the week.”

The league table couldn’t look any better for Saints at the moment.

“I am delighted with three wins out of three,” said Valakari.

“Now we have nine points, and we start again next week.

“Yes, we have had a good start. But we can’t think ‘now we are there’ because we have seen that this is a relentless league.

“I watched Raith Rovers v Dunfermline – what a game! Wow, they showed great intensity for 90 minutes at each other.

“We will enjoy this win, but we go back to work tomorrow morning.”

The only downside to the afternoon was Jamie Gullan going off early.

“He slipped and felt his groin,” said Valakari. “It’s too early to say anything more.

“He felt it and needed to come off. Hopefully, it’s nothing too bad.”

Sloppy St Johnstone

Saints were sloppy in the opening quarter of the game, misplacing passes and giving Arbroath early encouragement.

It wasn’t until midway through the first half that standards gradually improved, culminating in Baird’s opener on 32 minutes.

The former Morton man powered home a header from a Reghan Tumilty cross.

Jonathan Svedberg, who was introduced for Gullan after just 11 minutes, should have made it 2-0 at the break.

The Swede was picked out by Adama Sidibeh but dragged his shot just past the post.

Cheick Diabate had a header cleared off the line after the restart and a Josh McPake cross was begging to be tapped in but had no takers.

However, Saints weren’t made to pay for squandered opportunities.

Holt put the finishing touch to a superb passing move on the hour mark and Mallan tucked away a penalty on 71 minutes after Tumilty was brought down in the box.

Arbroath came close on a couple of occasions late on but Saints’ third league win on the bounce was never in doubt in the closing stages.