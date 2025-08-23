St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari vows the best is still to come from 100% Saints and gives Jamie Gullan injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari vows the best is still to come from 100% Saints and gives Jamie Gullan injury update

The Perth team beat Arbroath 3-0 at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's second goal.
Simo Valakari's team are three wins out of three. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone regained their place at the top of the Championship by extending their 100% league record with a 3-0 win over Arbroath.

But Perth boss, Simo Valakari, has pledged the best is yet to come from his team.

Saints toiled before Jack Baird opened the scoring after half an hour.

And they could only breathe a bit easier when Jason Holt doubled their lead – his first goal for the McDiarmid Park club.

Stevie Mallan then made the scoreline an emphatic one with a penalty.

Valakari, though, saw plenty of room for improvement.

Jack Baird celebrates with Reece McAlear.
Jack Baird celebrates with Reece McAlear. Image: SNS.

“It was a very good result because we played against a very tricky opponent who are a good team,” said the Finn.

“It was not easy to play against them.

“They could go long and, if given time and space they can play.

“That’s why I am saying it was a very good result.

“But performance? We can be much better.

“We were not on top of our game but credit to them because they made it difficult for us.

“So that’s a good reminder for us.

“Yes, 3-0, clean sheet, love it, but we needed to work for it.

“And even when we were not on top of our game, we still created enough chances.

“But there were moments we needed to improve, and we will improve.”

Working on set-pieces

Saints’ first goal came from the second phase of a corner, which particularly pleased Valakari.

“We need to do well with set pieces and my staff and the players have been working very hard with them,” he said.

“We know how important they are in this league.

“A lot of our other chances have come from what the boys have been doing during the week.”

The league table couldn’t look any better for Saints at the moment.

“I am delighted with three wins out of three,” said Valakari.

“Now we have nine points, and we start again next week.

“Yes, we have had a good start. But we can’t think ‘now we are there’ because we have seen that this is a relentless league.

“I watched Raith Rovers v Dunfermline – what a game! Wow, they showed great intensity for 90 minutes at each other.

“We will enjoy this win, but we go back to work tomorrow morning.”

Jamie Gullan gets treatment before being substituted.
Jamie Gullan came off early. Image: SNS.

The only downside to the afternoon was Jamie Gullan going off early.

“He slipped and felt his groin,” said Valakari. “It’s too early to say anything more.

“He felt it and needed to come off. Hopefully, it’s nothing too bad.”

Sloppy St Johnstone

Saints were sloppy in the opening quarter of the game, misplacing passes and giving Arbroath early encouragement.

It wasn’t until midway through the first half that standards gradually improved, culminating in Baird’s opener on 32 minutes.

Jack Baird scores to make it 1-0.
Jack Baird scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

The former Morton man powered home a header from a Reghan Tumilty cross.

Jonathan Svedberg, who was introduced for Gullan after just 11 minutes, should have made it 2-0 at the break.

The Swede was picked out by Adama Sidibeh but dragged his shot just past the post.

Cheick Diabate had a header cleared off the line after the restart and a Josh McPake cross was begging to be tapped in but had no takers.

However, Saints weren’t made to pay for squandered opportunities.

Jason Holt celebrates with Josh McPake after scoring to make it 2-0.
Jason Holt celebrates with Josh McPake after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Holt put the finishing touch to a superb passing move on the hour mark and Mallan tucked away a penalty on 71 minutes after Tumilty was brought down in the box.

Arbroath came close on a couple of occasions late on but Saints’ third league win on the bounce was never in doubt in the closing stages.

