Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone DOUBLE signing: Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham AND an ex-Tannadice defender Perth-bound

The two players have agreed deals with the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
Kai Fotheringham.
Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS

St Johnstone are set to seal a double signing, with Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham and ex-Tannadice defender, Liam Smith on the verge of joining the Perth club.

Courier Sport understands that deals have been agreed for both players, with an undisclosed fee being paid to United for Fotheringham.

Championship rivals, Dunfermline and Ross County, were both interested in the Scotland under-21 international, while there was also competition from Scottish sides for Smith, who is currently playing for Bohemians.

Both men should soon arrive at McDiarmid Park for medicals.

Smith, 29, signed for Bohemians in 2024 after a short spell in England with Cheltenham Town and Grimsby Town.

Before that, the Rangers and Hearts youth player spent four years at Tannadice.

Perth boss, Simo Valakari, had hoped that Adam Forrester would provide Reghan Tumilty with competition at right-back.

Liam Smith applauds the Dundee United fans.
Liam Smith could be coming to St Johnstone. Image: SNS

But just five days into his season-long loan as part of a co-operation agreement between Saints and Hearts, the Scotland under-21 international was recalled by Tynecastle manager, Derek McInnes.

With the closure of the transfer window just over a week away and there being no imminent prospect of Forrester returning to McDiarmid Park, Valakari neded to consider his options.

Smith won the Championship with United and St Mirren and played in the division with Ayr United.

The two imminent signings will increase the competition for places at McDiarmid after Saints extended their 100% league record by beating Arbroath 3-0.

