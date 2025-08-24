St Johnstone defender Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back joining Perth club

Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back signing for St Johnstone.

Because that is exactly what he expected when he joined the McDiarmid Park club.

Adam Forrester had previously arrived on loan from Hearts before he was recalled just a few days later.

And now Simo Valakari is on the verge of completing a deal to bring former Dundee United man, Liam Smith, back to Scotland from Ireland.

Tumilty is unfazed by what is around the corner.

And he believes fierce selection battles from 1 to 11 are needed if Saints are to turn their fast Championship start into May title glory.

Two for every position

“Two in every position is the norm at big football clubs,” said the former Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies star.

“That’s what you expect.

“It brings the best out of you.

“In the week before the game, I felt that I trained well and deserved to play.

“Hopefully I did enough to stay in the team.

“That’s what it will be like, week in and week out.

“We need that in every position to propel us to the success that we want at the end of the season.

“I’ve settled in great. I’m really enjoying it.

“Everybody’s coming to their work with a smile on their face. There’s nothing to complain about here.”

Saints were frustrated by Arbroath for half-an-hour on Saturday before Tumilty found Jack Baird with a cross, which the ex-Morton defender headed home.

The eventual 3-0 scoreline made it look like a comfortable afternoon.

But Tumilty has been around the Championship for long enough to realise that his team’s latest win was hard-earned and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Hard work

“There will be plenty of games like that in this league,” said the 28-year-old.

“When we aren’t on top all the time and suffer a bit as a team.

“In the end, we’ve come away with a win, three different goal-scorers and a clean sheet.

“I’ve been involved in that type of game a lot over the years and not won.

“Arbroath are a very effective team and we needed those second half goals at 1-0.

“The gaffer wants us to be relentless in the way we play.

“We’re getting goals from keeping the ball alive, ringing the box and pinning teams back.

“I was delighted to get the assist for the opening goal – that was an example of that.

“We’ve been practicing that sort of situation since I came here.

“That’s effectively us scoring from a set-piece.”

‘Intense’ at St Johnstone

Tumilty revealed that Valakari is placing high demands on the Perth squad.

“It’s intense here,” he said.

“The gaffer has a different type of training.

“We came in for pre-season and it wasn’t about running around Perth.

“We were working on football movements straight away.

“It was things I hadn’t done for a while.

“We were getting used to new things and the fans had to be patient with us through pre-season because it wasn’t clicking instantly.

“But now you can see us growing in confidence the longer we play together.”