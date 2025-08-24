St Johnstone defender Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back joining Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone defender Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back joining Perth club

Liam Smith has agreed a deal with Saints.

Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath.
Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back signing for St Johnstone.

Because that is exactly what he expected when he joined the McDiarmid Park club.

Adam Forrester had previously arrived on loan from Hearts before he was recalled just a few days later.

And now Simo Valakari is on the verge of completing a deal to bring former Dundee United man, Liam Smith, back to Scotland from Ireland.

Tumilty is unfazed by what is around the corner.

And he believes fierce selection battles from 1 to 11 are needed if Saints are to turn their fast Championship start into May title glory.

Two for every position

“Two in every position is the norm at big football clubs,” said the former Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies star.

“That’s what you expect.

“It brings the best out of you.

“In the week before the game, I felt that I trained well and deserved to play.

“Hopefully I did enough to stay in the team.

“That’s what it will be like, week in and week out.

“We need that in every position to propel us to the success that we want at the end of the season.

“I’ve settled in great. I’m really enjoying it.

“Everybody’s coming to their work with a smile on their face. There’s nothing to complain about here.”

Reghan Tumilty celebrates the opening goal with Jack Baird.
Reghan Tumilty celebrates the opening goal with Jack Baird. Image: SNS.

Saints were frustrated by Arbroath for half-an-hour on Saturday before Tumilty found Jack Baird with a cross, which the ex-Morton defender headed home.

The eventual 3-0 scoreline made it look like a comfortable afternoon.

But Tumilty has been around the Championship for long enough to realise that his team’s latest win was hard-earned and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Hard work

“There will be plenty of games like that in this league,” said the 28-year-old.

“When we aren’t on top all the time and suffer a bit as a team.

“In the end, we’ve come away with a win, three different goal-scorers and a clean sheet.

“I’ve been involved in that type of game a lot over the years and not won.

“Arbroath are a very effective team and we needed those second half goals at 1-0.

“The gaffer wants us to be relentless in the way we play.

“We’re getting goals from keeping the ball alive, ringing the box and pinning teams back.

“I was delighted to get the assist for the opening goal – that was an example of that.

“We’ve been practicing that sort of situation since I came here.

“That’s effectively us scoring from a set-piece.”

‘Intense’ at St Johnstone

Tumilty revealed that Valakari is placing high demands on the Perth squad.

“It’s intense here,” he said.

“The gaffer has a different type of training.

“We came in for pre-season and it wasn’t about running around Perth.

Simo Valakari shares a joke with Reghan Tumility.
Simo Valakari with Reghan Tumilty in pre-season. Image: PPA.

“We were working on football movements straight away.

“It was things I hadn’t done for a while.

“We were getting used to new things and the fans had to be patient with us through pre-season because it wasn’t clicking instantly.

“But now you can see us growing in confidence the longer we play together.”

