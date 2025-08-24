4 St Johnstone talking points: Ominous signs for rest of the league as Saints get ready to raise the bar before deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points: Ominous signs for rest of the league as Saints get ready to raise the bar before deadline day

The Perth side extended their 100% league record by beating Arbroath.

Jason Holt celebrates with Reece McAlear after scoring St Johnstone's second goal against Arbroath.
Jason Holt celebrates with Reece McAlear after scoring St Johnstone's second goal against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Three out of three for St Johnstone.

That’s now nine goals scored in the Championship and just one conceded, with Raith Rovers’ stay at the top of the table proving to be a brief one.

Saints’ latest victory, over Arbroath, wasn’t quite as comfortable or one-sided as the 3-0 result suggested.

But, as was the case against Partick Thistle and Ross County, it was undeniably deserved.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from Saturday’s McDiarmid Park contest.

Sloppy start

For 20 minutes or so it was all a bit messy.

The error count was piling up, worryingly so.

As early as the post-Motherwell media conference, Simo Valakari had talked up the importance of this game, and the qualities of the opponent, but it didn’t look like the players had fully heeded his warnings.

Stars of previous weeks, Cheick Diabate and Reece McAlear, were wayward with their passes and the latter was also caught dwelling on the ball too long.

There was even the first example in Scottish football of a striker, Gavin Reilly, out-muscling Diabate in an aerial joust.

Toby Steward came for a corner he didn’t get to, while Adama Sidibeh made a mistimed run that was all too common last season, where he was caught about five yards offside.

Josh McPake created a couple of opportunities on his right foot but both times chose the wrong option in attempting to beat the Arbroath goalkeeper at the near post rather than the far one.

And playmaker, Stevie Mallan, struggled to get involved in any meaningful way.

It wasn’t until midway through the half that Aidan McAdams had a save to make – an easy one from a low Sidibeh effort straight at him.

Steward’s main task for the day was box management, rather than shot-stopping.

So, let’s not go overboard about the size of the hole that was being dug.

The shot-count ended up 19 to three in Saints’ favour and possession 61% to 39%.

Simo Valakari looks frustrated on the touchline.
Simo Valakari would have been frustrated with his team’s start to the game. Image: SNS.

But if you had polled home fans on the 20-minute mark, they would have unanimously accepted one of those ugly 1-0 victories that champions in the making eke out.

Also, there will be games in which the level of lethargy and inaccuracy that afflicted Saints against Arbroath will be reflected on the scoreboard.

Easing themselves into matches was last season’s habit.

Valakari will want it left there.

A word for Reghan Tumilty

A few players in particular merit a name-check for their performances in what turned into a comprehensive triumph.

Jack Baird didn’t put a foot wrong.

There won’t be many better headed goals scored this season than his to get Saints up and running.

Technically, he couldn’t have timed it better. Ditto, in terms of its impact on his team and the game.

Jack Baird scores to make it 1-0.
Jack Baird scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Jason Holt was the best central midfielder on the pitch and was true to his word when he said last week that his first goal for St Johnstone “was coming soon”.

The captain’s strike, which was Saints’ second, probably surpassed the equaliser against Partick Thistle as best team move of the season so far.

It was the sort of guided finish you would expect to see from a player who is so adept at a 20-yard pass from A to B.

But, sorry Jason, the highpoint of the sequence of play was Sidibeh’s back-heel assist.

There’s not a chance the Gambian international would have tried, never mind executed, a reverse lay-off of that precision a few months ago.

Sidibeh is adding another string to his bow with his vastly improved 18-yard box decision-making and, as has been the case every weekend thus far, his powerful running continues to demoralise opposition defenders.

The quick, cross-field switch in his direction has been an under-used strategy.

Then there’s Reghan Tumilty.

Replaced by a central midfielder at half-time in the first league game and then left out of the starting line-up for second one, he has known for a couple of weeks that another right-back will be signed by Valakari.

First it looked like being Adam Forrester and now Liam Smith is the man on his way to McDiarmid Park.

To produce his best performance for Saints in those circumstances speaks volumes.

Valakari’s team play nice passing triangles in tight spaces, especially on the left side, but the midfielders can be guilty at times of not spotting the good positions Tumilty is picking up on the other side.

The quick, cross-field switch in his direction has been an under-used strategy.

Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath.
Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Tumilty’s improved defensive awareness was highlighted a couple of minutes after Saints had gone three in front.

While others were caught beyond the ball, and a counter-attack through the middle with numbers in Arbroath’s favour was on the cards, Tumilty popped up in the centre-circle to smother it.

This is the sort of diligence Valakari will love and will ensure that Smith has to earn game-time ahead of him.

Refereeing

Although there was joy and relief at the prospect of watching VAR-free football in the Championship following St Johnstone’s relegation from the Premiership, that was counter-balanced by an expectation that the standard of run-of-play refereeing would fall.

The theory went along these lines – if this is how poor the refs are in the top-flight, what on earth is it going to be like in the lower leagues?

Three matches is a small sample size, and this is no doubt tempting fate, but I haven’t noticed a drop.

In fact, if you asked me which refereeing performance was the poorest over the last few weeks, I’d choose David Dickinson’s last weekend in the Motherwell cup tie.

So far, Championship referees have been more inclined to let play flow and let strikers and centre-halves, and opposing midfielders, properly contest a ball.

Arbroath will maybe think that the penalty awarded to Saints was harsh, but it was a 50-50 call.

A close-up picture of referee, Peter Stuart.
Referee, Peter Stuart, had a good game. Image: SNS.

When Ross Callachan and Matty Foulds collided on the half-way line after neither of them had the slightest thought of pulling out, Peter Stuart gave himself time before showing the Saints full-back the correct colour of card.

For the vast majority of the match, it was common sense officiating, with the referee looking comfortable and in control.

Long may this continue.

Last week of the window

The Championship landscape will be a lot clearer a week on Monday.

By then we’ll know how much more money Roy MacGregor has thrown at Ross County’s promotion bid (and whether he has chosen to change his manager).

Neil Lennon may have signed some experience to bring out the best in a Dunfermline team that looks too raw to mount a serious title challenge as it is.

Maybe the Raith Rovers board will sense an opportunity, as they did two seasons ago, and top-up their squad.

From a St Johnstone point of view, they are likely to be in an even stronger position when we reach September than they are now.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 Dundee United goals.
Kai Fotheringham is set to sign for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Kai Fotheringham and Liam Smith are McDiarmid-bound unless there’s a last-minute hitch.

Right-winger has been the glaring hole needing filled for a long time, and Valakari wants a right-back in his group whose primary instincts are more defensive than attacking.

It would be a shock if Makenzie Kirk doesn’t leave but, as talented as he is, the 21-year-old has been a fringe player thus far, as opposed to an integral cog in the early-season machine.

There are a few imponderables to get sorted over the next nine days – Uche Ikpeazu is another one.

But going into the final week of the transfer window with the bulk of their business done, and sitting eight points ahead of the day-one title favourites, feels like a pretty positive position to be in.

That the squad will become stronger, and form even better, should seriously concern the rest of the promotion aspirants.

More from St Johnstone FC

Kai Fotheringham.
St Johnstone DOUBLE signing: Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham AND an ex-Tannadice defender Perth-bound
11
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's second goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari vows the best is still to come from 100%…
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
JIM SPENCE: Charismatic St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reminds me of two dugout legends…
3
Cheick Diabate with his hands on his hips during a game.
Cheick Diabate loving life at St Johnstone - just don't ask him to play…
Simo Vlakari watches from the touchline at Ross County.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to be 'humble' against impressive Arbroath
Makenzie Kirk warming up.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on whether to include Makenzie Kirk as…
The St Johnstone players celebrate promotion in 1988 at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone v Arbroath: History of a fixture that includes a Muirton Park promotion-clincher
Sam Stanton warming up before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari assures Sam Stanton
2
Sammy Johnston celebrates winning the First Division title at Ayr.
Sammy Johnston: Tribute to St Johnstone star as Alex Totten recalls happy memories of…
2
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Why St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is managing the game-time of star players

Conversation