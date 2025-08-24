4 St Johnstone talking points: Ominous signs for rest of the league as Saints get ready to raise the bar before deadline day

Three out of three for St Johnstone.

That’s now nine goals scored in the Championship and just one conceded, with Raith Rovers’ stay at the top of the table proving to be a brief one.

Saints’ latest victory, over Arbroath, wasn’t quite as comfortable or one-sided as the 3-0 result suggested.

But, as was the case against Partick Thistle and Ross County, it was undeniably deserved.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from Saturday’s McDiarmid Park contest.

Sloppy start

For 20 minutes or so it was all a bit messy.

The error count was piling up, worryingly so.

As early as the post-Motherwell media conference, Simo Valakari had talked up the importance of this game, and the qualities of the opponent, but it didn’t look like the players had fully heeded his warnings.

Stars of previous weeks, Cheick Diabate and Reece McAlear, were wayward with their passes and the latter was also caught dwelling on the ball too long.

There was even the first example in Scottish football of a striker, Gavin Reilly, out-muscling Diabate in an aerial joust.

Toby Steward came for a corner he didn’t get to, while Adama Sidibeh made a mistimed run that was all too common last season, where he was caught about five yards offside.

Josh McPake created a couple of opportunities on his right foot but both times chose the wrong option in attempting to beat the Arbroath goalkeeper at the near post rather than the far one.

And playmaker, Stevie Mallan, struggled to get involved in any meaningful way.

It wasn’t until midway through the half that Aidan McAdams had a save to make – an easy one from a low Sidibeh effort straight at him.

Steward’s main task for the day was box management, rather than shot-stopping.

So, let’s not go overboard about the size of the hole that was being dug.

The shot-count ended up 19 to three in Saints’ favour and possession 61% to 39%.

But if you had polled home fans on the 20-minute mark, they would have unanimously accepted one of those ugly 1-0 victories that champions in the making eke out.

Also, there will be games in which the level of lethargy and inaccuracy that afflicted Saints against Arbroath will be reflected on the scoreboard.

Easing themselves into matches was last season’s habit.

Valakari will want it left there.

A word for Reghan Tumilty

A few players in particular merit a name-check for their performances in what turned into a comprehensive triumph.

Jack Baird didn’t put a foot wrong.

There won’t be many better headed goals scored this season than his to get Saints up and running.

Technically, he couldn’t have timed it better. Ditto, in terms of its impact on his team and the game.

Jason Holt was the best central midfielder on the pitch and was true to his word when he said last week that his first goal for St Johnstone “was coming soon”.

The captain’s strike, which was Saints’ second, probably surpassed the equaliser against Partick Thistle as best team move of the season so far.

It was the sort of guided finish you would expect to see from a player who is so adept at a 20-yard pass from A to B.

But, sorry Jason, the highpoint of the sequence of play was Sidibeh’s back-heel assist.

There’s not a chance the Gambian international would have tried, never mind executed, a reverse lay-off of that precision a few months ago.

Sidibeh is adding another string to his bow with his vastly improved 18-yard box decision-making and, as has been the case every weekend thus far, his powerful running continues to demoralise opposition defenders.

Then there’s Reghan Tumilty.

Replaced by a central midfielder at half-time in the first league game and then left out of the starting line-up for second one, he has known for a couple of weeks that another right-back will be signed by Valakari.

First it looked like being Adam Forrester and now Liam Smith is the man on his way to McDiarmid Park.

To produce his best performance for Saints in those circumstances speaks volumes.

Valakari’s team play nice passing triangles in tight spaces, especially on the left side, but the midfielders can be guilty at times of not spotting the good positions Tumilty is picking up on the other side.

The quick, cross-field switch in his direction has been an under-used strategy.

Tumilty’s improved defensive awareness was highlighted a couple of minutes after Saints had gone three in front.

While others were caught beyond the ball, and a counter-attack through the middle with numbers in Arbroath’s favour was on the cards, Tumilty popped up in the centre-circle to smother it.

This is the sort of diligence Valakari will love and will ensure that Smith has to earn game-time ahead of him.

Refereeing

Although there was joy and relief at the prospect of watching VAR-free football in the Championship following St Johnstone’s relegation from the Premiership, that was counter-balanced by an expectation that the standard of run-of-play refereeing would fall.

The theory went along these lines – if this is how poor the refs are in the top-flight, what on earth is it going to be like in the lower leagues?

Three matches is a small sample size, and this is no doubt tempting fate, but I haven’t noticed a drop.

In fact, if you asked me which refereeing performance was the poorest over the last few weeks, I’d choose David Dickinson’s last weekend in the Motherwell cup tie.

So far, Championship referees have been more inclined to let play flow and let strikers and centre-halves, and opposing midfielders, properly contest a ball.

Arbroath will maybe think that the penalty awarded to Saints was harsh, but it was a 50-50 call.

When Ross Callachan and Matty Foulds collided on the half-way line after neither of them had the slightest thought of pulling out, Peter Stuart gave himself time before showing the Saints full-back the correct colour of card.

For the vast majority of the match, it was common sense officiating, with the referee looking comfortable and in control.

Long may this continue.

Last week of the window

The Championship landscape will be a lot clearer a week on Monday.

By then we’ll know how much more money Roy MacGregor has thrown at Ross County’s promotion bid (and whether he has chosen to change his manager).

Neil Lennon may have signed some experience to bring out the best in a Dunfermline team that looks too raw to mount a serious title challenge as it is.

Maybe the Raith Rovers board will sense an opportunity, as they did two seasons ago, and top-up their squad.

From a St Johnstone point of view, they are likely to be in an even stronger position when we reach September than they are now.

Kai Fotheringham and Liam Smith are McDiarmid-bound unless there’s a last-minute hitch.

Right-winger has been the glaring hole needing filled for a long time, and Valakari wants a right-back in his group whose primary instincts are more defensive than attacking.

It would be a shock if Makenzie Kirk doesn’t leave but, as talented as he is, the 21-year-old has been a fringe player thus far, as opposed to an integral cog in the early-season machine.

There are a few imponderables to get sorted over the next nine days – Uche Ikpeazu is another one.

But going into the final week of the transfer window with the bulk of their business done, and sitting eight points ahead of the day-one title favourites, feels like a pretty positive position to be in.

That the squad will become stronger, and form even better, should seriously concern the rest of the promotion aspirants.