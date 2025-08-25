Rival Championship boss praises Simo Valakari for ‘remarkable’ St Johnstone transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Rival Championship boss praises Simo Valakari for ‘remarkable’ St Johnstone transformation

The Perth side won their third league game in a row on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari clapping.
St Johnstone have won their first three league games. Image: SNS.

Arbroath co-manager Colin Hamilton has praised Simo Valakari for the “remarkable” job he’s doing with St Johnstone.

Saints have won their first three Championship games to sit top of the table, with Premiership outfit, Motherwell, the only side to have beaten them in league and cup so far this season.

The Red Lichties matched and contained Valakari’s team for the first quarter of the game at McDiarmid Park on Saturday but ended up losing 3-0.

And Hamilton insisted that the strength of their opponent meant putting that loss – their first in the Championship – behind them won’t be a problem.

“We were up against a real quality side with some very, very good players,” he said.

“I certainly didn’t think we disgraced ourselves.

“This was a free hit for us. We’ll not be disheartened.

“The intensity they play at, the quality they’ve got, the way they transition from a compact, defensive unit to how they attack is the best in the league, to be honest.

“They’re a fantastic side with great players.

“Jason Holt in the middle of the park – he’s a Premiership player all day long.”

Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Valakari talked-up Arbroath in the build-up to the match and his admiration for the work Hamilton and David Gold have done at Gayfield didn’t change after the weekend’s contest.

“He showed us huge respect,” Hamilton. “We were delighted with that.

“What he’s doing with that group of players in there is remarkable.

“I think they’ll be very, very strong for the league.”

Arbroath’s team selection

There was also a compliment for Valakari – and a nod to the aura his new-look Saints team have already established in their division – in the Arbroath team selection.

“Ryan Flynn didn’t train all week, and we probably could have gambled with him if it wasn’t St Johnstone,” Hamilton admitted.

Arbroath co-managers David Gold and Colin Hamilton on the touchline during the St Johnstone game.
Arbroath co-managers David Gold (left) and Colin Hamilton during the St Johnstone game. Image: SNS.

“But we were going into this game knowing next week (at home to Airdrie) is a huge one.

“If we could get through this with everybody fit, that’s probably the most important thing.

“It would have been amazing to get some points on the board here but, realistically, we knew it was going to be very, very tough.”

Conversation