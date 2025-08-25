Rival Championship boss praises Simo Valakari for ‘remarkable’ St Johnstone transformation

Arbroath co-manager Colin Hamilton has praised Simo Valakari for the “remarkable” job he’s doing with St Johnstone.

Saints have won their first three Championship games to sit top of the table, with Premiership outfit, Motherwell, the only side to have beaten them in league and cup so far this season.

The Red Lichties matched and contained Valakari’s team for the first quarter of the game at McDiarmid Park on Saturday but ended up losing 3-0.

And Hamilton insisted that the strength of their opponent meant putting that loss – their first in the Championship – behind them won’t be a problem.

“We were up against a real quality side with some very, very good players,” he said.

“I certainly didn’t think we disgraced ourselves.

“This was a free hit for us. We’ll not be disheartened.

“The intensity they play at, the quality they’ve got, the way they transition from a compact, defensive unit to how they attack is the best in the league, to be honest.

“They’re a fantastic side with great players.

“Jason Holt in the middle of the park – he’s a Premiership player all day long.”

Valakari talked-up Arbroath in the build-up to the match and his admiration for the work Hamilton and David Gold have done at Gayfield didn’t change after the weekend’s contest.

“He showed us huge respect,” Hamilton. “We were delighted with that.

“What he’s doing with that group of players in there is remarkable.

“I think they’ll be very, very strong for the league.”

Arbroath’s team selection

There was also a compliment for Valakari – and a nod to the aura his new-look Saints team have already established in their division – in the Arbroath team selection.

“Ryan Flynn didn’t train all week, and we probably could have gambled with him if it wasn’t St Johnstone,” Hamilton admitted.

“But we were going into this game knowing next week (at home to Airdrie) is a huge one.

“If we could get through this with everybody fit, that’s probably the most important thing.

“It would have been amazing to get some points on the board here but, realistically, we knew it was going to be very, very tough.”