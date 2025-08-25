Kai Fotheringham reveals why he has swapped Dundee United for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kai Fotheringham reveals why he has swapped Dundee United for St Johnstone

The former Scotland under-21 international has agreed a two-year deal.

By Eric Nicolson
Kai Fotheringham with his hands in a praying position.
New St Johnstone signing, Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s swashbuckling style of football under Simo Valakari was a big factor in convincing Kai Fotheringham to make the move to Perth from Dundee United.

The wide forward has agreed a two-year deal with Saints, as revealed in Courier Sport on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old has been a target of Valakari’s for months.

And the former Scotland under-21 international has been keeping a close eye on his new club’s impressive progress in the Championship and League Cup.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Fotheringham.

“We’ve been in talks for a little bit now and, when I heard about the interest, I wanted to come here and help the team.

“Coming up against Saints a couple of times last year, the manager’s style of football is really good – and suits me as a player.

A delighted Kai Fotheringham with the Championship trophy
Kai Fotheringham won the Championship with Dundee United. Image: SNS

“That was a main factor for me.

“The team has started the league really well, and now I want to add to that.

“I spoke to the gaffer about my past and the lack of football in the last year or so.

“He knows that, at 22, I need to be playing as many minutes as I can. Hopefully I can get that here at McDiarmid Park, obviously if I am performing as well.

“Hopefully supporters will see a lively and direct player who can chip in with goals.

“That is what I dreamed of doing as a young boy and started to do during my last spell in the Championship.”

Thanking Dundee United

Fotheringham had a message for the club who developed him.

“I started at Dundee United and came through the academy,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they did for me.

“I also had a few loan moves to Falkirk, Stirling Albion and Cove Rangers. Stirling Albion was probably the main one because it helped me a lot.

“I returned to Dundee United, played in the first team and went on to win the Championship the year after.”

Fotheringham scored 15 goals and produced seven assists in United’s 2023-24 title-winning season.

He then made 20 appearances for the Tangerines in their first campaign back in the top-flight, and also came off the bench in the recent European matches against Rapid Vienna.

Kai Fotheringham drives past a Rapid Vienna defender.
Kai Fotheringham in action for the last time in a Dundee United shirt. Image: SNS.

Before that he helped two other clubs to promotion during loan spells – out of League Two at Stirling Albion and League One with Cove Rangers.

Fotheringham also spent time at Falkirk and Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, former United full-back Liam Smith has also agreed to join St Johnstone and is expected to arrive for his medical on Tuesday.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari clapping.
Rival Championship boss praises Simo Valakari for 'remarkable' St Johnstone transformation
Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath.
St Johnstone defender Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back joining Perth…
Jason Holt celebrates with Reece McAlear after scoring St Johnstone's second goal against Arbroath.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Ominous signs for rest of the league as Saints…
Kai Fotheringham.
St Johnstone DOUBLE signing: Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham AND an ex-Tannadice defender Perth-bound
13
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's second goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari vows the best is still to come from 100%…
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
JIM SPENCE: Charismatic St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reminds me of two dugout legends…
3
Cheick Diabate with his hands on his hips during a game.
Cheick Diabate loving life at St Johnstone - just don't ask him to play…
Simo Vlakari watches from the touchline at Ross County.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to be 'humble' against impressive Arbroath
Makenzie Kirk warming up.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on whether to include Makenzie Kirk as…
The St Johnstone players celebrate promotion in 1988 at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone v Arbroath: History of a fixture that includes a Muirton Park promotion-clincher

Conversation