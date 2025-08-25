Kai Fotheringham reveals why he has swapped Dundee United for St Johnstone

St Johnstone’s swashbuckling style of football under Simo Valakari was a big factor in convincing Kai Fotheringham to make the move to Perth from Dundee United.

The wide forward has agreed a two-year deal with Saints, as revealed in Courier Sport on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old has been a target of Valakari’s for months.

And the former Scotland under-21 international has been keeping a close eye on his new club’s impressive progress in the Championship and League Cup.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Fotheringham.

“We’ve been in talks for a little bit now and, when I heard about the interest, I wanted to come here and help the team.

“Coming up against Saints a couple of times last year, the manager’s style of football is really good – and suits me as a player.

“That was a main factor for me.

“The team has started the league really well, and now I want to add to that.

“I spoke to the gaffer about my past and the lack of football in the last year or so.

“He knows that, at 22, I need to be playing as many minutes as I can. Hopefully I can get that here at McDiarmid Park, obviously if I am performing as well.

“Hopefully supporters will see a lively and direct player who can chip in with goals.

“That is what I dreamed of doing as a young boy and started to do during my last spell in the Championship.”

Thanking Dundee United

Fotheringham had a message for the club who developed him.

“I started at Dundee United and came through the academy,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they did for me.

“I also had a few loan moves to Falkirk, Stirling Albion and Cove Rangers. Stirling Albion was probably the main one because it helped me a lot.

“I returned to Dundee United, played in the first team and went on to win the Championship the year after.”

Fotheringham scored 15 goals and produced seven assists in United’s 2023-24 title-winning season.

He then made 20 appearances for the Tangerines in their first campaign back in the top-flight, and also came off the bench in the recent European matches against Rapid Vienna.

Before that he helped two other clubs to promotion during loan spells – out of League Two at Stirling Albion and League One with Cove Rangers.

Fotheringham also spent time at Falkirk and Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, former United full-back Liam Smith has also agreed to join St Johnstone and is expected to arrive for his medical on Tuesday.