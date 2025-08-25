St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Louis Lloyd pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Louis Lloyd pledge

The Welshman will be sidelined for several more weeks.

By Eric Nicolson
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
Louis Lloyd broke his foot in training. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has already signed one new forward this week, as the closure of the summer transfer window draws closer.

And, if Makenzie Kirk departs, the Finn is expected go back into the market for another to join Kai Fotheringham at McDiarmid Park.

But, with Uche Ikpeazu’s future also uncertain, the Perth head coach has given one guarantee – he won’t block the pathway of sidelined forward, Louis Lloyd.

A protective boot has now been removed from the foot that the Welshman needed an operation on following a training ground injury earlier this month.

That has enabled him to start working in the gym before he can start running and then kicking a ball again.

The Perth squad will look different to the one Lloyd was last a part of in pre-season.

But Valakari has pledged that he isn’t targeting another player with the former Wrexham attacker’s skillset, which is closer to Kirk’s than anyone else currently at McDiarmid.

Louis Lloyd’s frustration

“With this bone injury and this operation, the recovery time is pretty standard,” he reported.

“It’s good to see the boy working very hard in the gym.

“I would call it like being in no-man’s land.

“He will be back but it’s not like a short-term injury where we can push him.

Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Louis Lloyd got injured on the training ground. Image: PPA.

“We are very frustrated not to have him available, and he is even more frustrated not to be able to play football outside.

“That’s what he loves.

“Louis wants to be out there scoring goals but he will be back.”

Valakari added: “We won’t be signing a player like him.

“He was brought here because we believe in him and that hasn’t changed.”

