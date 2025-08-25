St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Louis Lloyd pledge

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has already signed one new forward this week, as the closure of the summer transfer window draws closer.

And, if Makenzie Kirk departs, the Finn is expected go back into the market for another to join Kai Fotheringham at McDiarmid Park.

But, with Uche Ikpeazu’s future also uncertain, the Perth head coach has given one guarantee – he won’t block the pathway of sidelined forward, Louis Lloyd.

A protective boot has now been removed from the foot that the Welshman needed an operation on following a training ground injury earlier this month.

That has enabled him to start working in the gym before he can start running and then kicking a ball again.

The Perth squad will look different to the one Lloyd was last a part of in pre-season.

But Valakari has pledged that he isn’t targeting another player with the former Wrexham attacker’s skillset, which is closer to Kirk’s than anyone else currently at McDiarmid.

Louis Lloyd’s frustration

“With this bone injury and this operation, the recovery time is pretty standard,” he reported.

“It’s good to see the boy working very hard in the gym.

“I would call it like being in no-man’s land.

“He will be back but it’s not like a short-term injury where we can push him.

“We are very frustrated not to have him available, and he is even more frustrated not to be able to play football outside.

“That’s what he loves.

“Louis wants to be out there scoring goals but he will be back.”

Valakari added: “We won’t be signing a player like him.

“He was brought here because we believe in him and that hasn’t changed.”