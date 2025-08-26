St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Jamie Gullan injury update and reveals replacement plan

St Johnstone striker Jamie Gullan is facing several weeks on the sidelines.

The former Raith Rovers and Hibs player, who has been hugely influential for the Perth side in the opening weeks of the season, came off just 10 minutes into Saints’ latest victory, over Arbroath.

Head coach Simo Valakari is waiting for scan results to get an informed timeframe for Gullan’s recovery from his groin injury.

But it appears certain he will miss the next few games at the very least.

“Jamie had a scan to his groin,” Valakari reported. “And we will find out the extent of the injury.

“He felt it and had to come out after 10 minutes.

“It is a blow for us.

“I am disappointed for the player because he started so well but injuries are part of the game.”

Replacing Gullan

Valakari stressed that although he doesn’t have a like-for-like Gullan replacement, opportunity will knock for another member of his squad.

“We knew Jamie’s qualities when we signed him,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“What I like a lot is that he’s a mix between a striker and midfielder.

“When he’s on the field we have two strikers, but we also have an extra midfielder.

“He can play this hybrid role – scoring goals, assisting and his work off the ball has been very good.

“Jamie will be back, he will help us, it’s a long season.

“But the important thing now is we don’t have a player who can match exactly how he is.

“Players are different and the one who comes in does not need to think about fulfilling Jamie’s role and what he has done.

“No, he can fulfil his role with his characteristics.

“There isn’t pressure to exactly replace Jamie Gullan.

“We have different players, and we can adapt the way that we are doing things.

“As a team, we need to stay strong.”

Svedberg’s hard work

Jonathan Svedberg came on for Gullan against Arbroath, and almost gave Saints a two-goal cushion just before half-time.

The Swede’s contribution to a winning performance didn’t go unnoticed.

“Svedberg works very hard,” said Valakari.

“We still have these players who are working so hard but not getting a concrete reward – goals or assist.

“As a team, from that work, we are getting the rewards.

“Those individual rewards will come if they can keep doing those things.”