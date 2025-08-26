St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Jamie Gullan injury update and reveals replacement plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Jamie Gullan injury update and reveals replacement plan

The former Raith Rovers forward was taken off early in Saints' weekend victory over Arbroath.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan during a break in play.
Jamie Gullan injured his groin against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Jamie Gullan is facing several weeks on the sidelines.

The former Raith Rovers and Hibs player, who has been hugely influential for the Perth side in the opening weeks of the season, came off just 10 minutes into Saints’ latest victory, over Arbroath.

Head coach Simo Valakari is waiting for scan results to get an informed timeframe for Gullan’s recovery from his groin injury.

But it appears certain he will miss the next few games at the very least.

Jamie Gullan gets treatment before being substituted.
Jamie Gullan came off early on Saturday. Image: SNS.

“Jamie had a scan to his groin,” Valakari reported. “And we will find out the extent of the injury.

“He felt it and had to come out after 10 minutes.

“It is a blow for us.

“I am disappointed for the player because he started so well but injuries are part of the game.”

Replacing Gullan

Valakari stressed that although he doesn’t have a like-for-like Gullan replacement, opportunity will knock for another member of his squad.

“We knew Jamie’s qualities when we signed him,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“What I like a lot is that he’s a mix between a striker and midfielder.

“When he’s on the field we have two strikers, but we also have an extra midfielder.

“He can play this hybrid role – scoring goals, assisting and his work off the ball has been very good.

“Jamie will be back, he will help us, it’s a long season.

“But the important thing now is we don’t have a player who can match exactly how he is.

“Players are different and the one who comes in does not need to think about fulfilling Jamie’s role and what he has done.

“No, he can fulfil his role with his characteristics.

“There isn’t pressure to exactly replace Jamie Gullan.

“We have different players, and we can adapt the way that we are doing things.

“As a team, we need to stay strong.”

Svedberg’s hard work

Jonathan Svedberg came on for Gullan against Arbroath, and almost gave Saints a two-goal cushion just before half-time.

The Swede’s contribution to a winning performance didn’t go unnoticed.

“Svedberg works very hard,” said Valakari.

Jonathan Svedberg shoots.
Jonathan Svedberg’s shot just missed the target. Image: SNS.

“We still have these players who are working so hard but not getting a concrete reward – goals or assist.

“As a team, from that work, we are getting the rewards.

“Those individual rewards will come if they can keep doing those things.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group
St Johnstone: Inside look at finances of McDiarmid Park club
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Louis Lloyd pledge
Kai Fotheringham with his hands in a praying position.
Kai Fotheringham reveals why he has swapped Dundee United for St Johnstone
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari clapping.
Rival Championship boss praises Simo Valakari for 'remarkable' St Johnstone transformation
Reghan Tumilty in action against Arbroath.
St Johnstone defender Reghan Tumilty will embrace the challenge of another right-back joining Perth…
Jason Holt celebrates with Reece McAlear after scoring St Johnstone's second goal against Arbroath.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Ominous signs for rest of the league as Saints…
Kai Fotheringham.
St Johnstone DOUBLE signing: Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham AND an ex-Tannadice defender Perth-bound
13
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's second goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari vows the best is still to come from 100%…
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
JIM SPENCE: Charismatic St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reminds me of two dugout legends…
3
Cheick Diabate with his hands on his hips during a game.
Cheick Diabate loving life at St Johnstone - just don't ask him to play…

Conversation