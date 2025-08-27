Kai Fotheringham made ‘all in’ Dundee United to St Johnstone choice, says Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham made ‘all in’ Dundee United to St Johnstone choice, says Simo Valakari

The 22-year-old has swapped Tannadice for McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Kai Fotheringham in his new surroundings. Image: PPA.
Simo Valakari loved the fact that Kai Fotheringham wanted to go “all-in” with St Johnstone rather than keep a Dundee United safety net.

The 22-year-old was no stranger to a loan spell away from Tannadice, having been farmed out on four occasions since 2021.

Fotheringham was part of Jim Goodwin’s first-team plans for two seasons, and got game-time in the recent European clashes with Rapid Vienna.

So, nobody would have raised an eyebrow if his latest move had been loan number five.

But the former Scotland Under-21s international didn’t seek to keep hold of a tangerine security blanket after Simo Valakari made his pitch, much to the Perth head coach’s delight.

“We want the players who will come here and be part of our team permanently,” said Valakari.

“That will make us stronger, a tight unit as a team.

“This is our life, this is our family, this is our everything.

“So, I was very happy that we managed to secure this as a permanent deal.

“It was a big thing for me when I talked with him that he was ready to come here permanently and put his future in our hands.

Kai Fotheringham drives past a Rapid Vienna defender.
Kai Fotheringham in action for the last time in a Dundee United shirt. Image: SNS.

“He believed he was coming to a good environment to develop his football career.

“Of course, it’s a big decision to leave a club like Dundee United who are challenging for top six in the Premiership and have played in Europe.

“Not many players are ready to do that.

“Sometimes it’s easier to hang about there, feeling sorry for yourself and perhaps go with a hard-luck story that you’re not playing much.

“It was important for me that he was ‘all in’ to coming there. That’s the only way to do it.”

Fotheringham’s skill set

Not for the first time in this transfer window, a player’s attacking versatility has caught Valakari’s eye when settling on prospective new recruits.

“From the end of last season, we started to see our targets,” he said.

“Kai has been at the top of our list since that point.

“I like his versatility.

“He can play out-and-out winger and keep the natural width on the outside.

“But when needed, he’s very capable to come in and play these half-spaces, make deep runs from deep.

“He can score, cross, create and be a link-up player between our opponent’s defence and midfield lines.

“He’s a very good runner.

“We saw that last season in the games when Dundee United needed a counter-attack threat against the Old Firm teams.

“But I see him as a very capable footballer who can play in these tight spaces and create the moments from there.”

Kai Fotheringham scores for Dundee United against Partick Thistle.
Kai Fotheringham scores for United against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

The St Johnstone boss added: “Kai has Championship experience, like other players we have, and he has Premiership quality.

“He knows the league – been here, seen it and smelled it.

“Kai has been to the stadiums and understands the nature of Championship football.

“He’s young and has a lot of potential still to fulfil.

“I would say he’s still not 100% fit because he missed so much of pre-season.

“It’s a work in progress with him but very soon he will add something in our team.”

Conversation