Kai Fotheringham made ‘all in’ Dundee United to St Johnstone choice, says Simo Valakari

Simo Valakari loved the fact that Kai Fotheringham wanted to go “all-in” with St Johnstone rather than keep a Dundee United safety net.

The 22-year-old was no stranger to a loan spell away from Tannadice, having been farmed out on four occasions since 2021.

Fotheringham was part of Jim Goodwin’s first-team plans for two seasons, and got game-time in the recent European clashes with Rapid Vienna.

So, nobody would have raised an eyebrow if his latest move had been loan number five.

But the former Scotland Under-21s international didn’t seek to keep hold of a tangerine security blanket after Simo Valakari made his pitch, much to the Perth head coach’s delight.

“We want the players who will come here and be part of our team permanently,” said Valakari.

“That will make us stronger, a tight unit as a team.

“This is our life, this is our family, this is our everything.

“So, I was very happy that we managed to secure this as a permanent deal.

“It was a big thing for me when I talked with him that he was ready to come here permanently and put his future in our hands.

“He believed he was coming to a good environment to develop his football career.

“Of course, it’s a big decision to leave a club like Dundee United who are challenging for top six in the Premiership and have played in Europe.

“Not many players are ready to do that.

“Sometimes it’s easier to hang about there, feeling sorry for yourself and perhaps go with a hard-luck story that you’re not playing much.

“It was important for me that he was ‘all in’ to coming there. That’s the only way to do it.”

Fotheringham’s skill set

Not for the first time in this transfer window, a player’s attacking versatility has caught Valakari’s eye when settling on prospective new recruits.

“From the end of last season, we started to see our targets,” he said.

“Kai has been at the top of our list since that point.

“I like his versatility.

“He can play out-and-out winger and keep the natural width on the outside.

“But when needed, he’s very capable to come in and play these half-spaces, make deep runs from deep.

“He can score, cross, create and be a link-up player between our opponent’s defence and midfield lines.

“He’s a very good runner.

“We saw that last season in the games when Dundee United needed a counter-attack threat against the Old Firm teams.

“But I see him as a very capable footballer who can play in these tight spaces and create the moments from there.”

The St Johnstone boss added: “Kai has Championship experience, like other players we have, and he has Premiership quality.

“He knows the league – been here, seen it and smelled it.

“Kai has been to the stadiums and understands the nature of Championship football.

“He’s young and has a lot of potential still to fulfil.

“I would say he’s still not 100% fit because he missed so much of pre-season.

“It’s a work in progress with him but very soon he will add something in our team.”