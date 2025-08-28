Simo Valakari opens up on putting St Johnstone first with post-Adam Forrester right-back rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari opens up on putting St Johnstone first with post-Adam Forrester right-back rethink

The Perth boss couldn't afford to wait any longer so has signed Liam Smith.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari in the dugout before a game.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has admitted that uncertainty over when, or indeed if, Adam Forrester would return to McDiarmid Park from Hearts forced a right-back rethink.

A co-operation agreement was struck between the two clubs, which facilitated Tynecastle fringe defender, Forrester, to move to Perth on loan and give Reghan Tumilty the competition Valakari wanted.

But a swift recall before the Scotland under-21 international had even played for Saints gave the Finn an unexpected headache.

So, when Valakari learned there was a chance to sign Liam Smith, he decided to jump at the chance – even though he has sympathy for Forrester, who hasn’t even featured on the bench for his parent club since his spell in Perth was cut short.

“You can’t put your faith in other people’s hands,” said the Saints head coach.

“It was a little bit like this with the cooperation agreement.

“Yes, we wanted Adam Forrester in here because he’s a quality player.

Adam Forrester watches St Johnstone play Ross County.
Adam Forrester returned to Hearts before playing a game for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“But we could not control when he is here or not.

“That’s why we couldn’t wait until the last minute (of the transfer window) to see if he was coming.

“So, we went forward with Liam.

“Looking at the big picture, I feel for the boy (Forrester).

“He desperately wants to play as well but he is kind of in limbo now.

“I understand Hearts want to have that cover with a good player when their right-back is injured.”

Championship winner

Like Kai Fotheringham, who signed a couple of days before him, Smith knows what it takes to win the Championship.

“Again, Liam has big experience of the league,” said Valakari.

“He won it (twice) and will bring these qualities.

“Liam played on Friday night (for Bohemians), so he’s fully fit.

Liam Smith in action for Dundee United.
Liam Smith in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“It’s been a position we’ve been looking at.

“We only had Reghan and it’s good to get another player in for the sake of making us stronger.”

Tumilty produced his most complete performance of the season so far in Saints’ weekend victory over Arbroath.

Valakari will now have ‘horses for courses’ options at right-back.

“I need to give big credit to Reghan how well he played in the last match,” he said.

“The defending part was excellent, as well as the attacking part.

“To add Liam there, it gives us good depth and the options to play different types.

“I could see that Reghan could even play as a right winger if we need an out-and-out winger keeping the width and play a little more inverted right full-back.

“It gives us the tactical flexibility for different situations.”

