Simo Valakari opens up on putting St Johnstone first with post-Adam Forrester right-back rethink

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has admitted that uncertainty over when, or indeed if, Adam Forrester would return to McDiarmid Park from Hearts forced a right-back rethink.

A co-operation agreement was struck between the two clubs, which facilitated Tynecastle fringe defender, Forrester, to move to Perth on loan and give Reghan Tumilty the competition Valakari wanted.

But a swift recall before the Scotland under-21 international had even played for Saints gave the Finn an unexpected headache.

So, when Valakari learned there was a chance to sign Liam Smith, he decided to jump at the chance – even though he has sympathy for Forrester, who hasn’t even featured on the bench for his parent club since his spell in Perth was cut short.

“You can’t put your faith in other people’s hands,” said the Saints head coach.

“It was a little bit like this with the cooperation agreement.

“Yes, we wanted Adam Forrester in here because he’s a quality player.

“But we could not control when he is here or not.

“That’s why we couldn’t wait until the last minute (of the transfer window) to see if he was coming.

“So, we went forward with Liam.

“Looking at the big picture, I feel for the boy (Forrester).

“He desperately wants to play as well but he is kind of in limbo now.

“I understand Hearts want to have that cover with a good player when their right-back is injured.”

Championship winner

Like Kai Fotheringham, who signed a couple of days before him, Smith knows what it takes to win the Championship.

“Again, Liam has big experience of the league,” said Valakari.

“He won it (twice) and will bring these qualities.

“Liam played on Friday night (for Bohemians), so he’s fully fit.

“It’s been a position we’ve been looking at.

“We only had Reghan and it’s good to get another player in for the sake of making us stronger.”

Tumilty produced his most complete performance of the season so far in Saints’ weekend victory over Arbroath.

Valakari will now have ‘horses for courses’ options at right-back.

“I need to give big credit to Reghan how well he played in the last match,” he said.

“The defending part was excellent, as well as the attacking part.

“To add Liam there, it gives us good depth and the options to play different types.

“I could see that Reghan could even play as a right winger if we need an out-and-out winger keeping the width and play a little more inverted right full-back.

“It gives us the tactical flexibility for different situations.”