Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone consider Airdrie game postponement request

Three strikers are set to be on international duty.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone may be forced to seek a postponement of next month’s Championship clash with Airdrie.

Adama Sidibeh, Uche Ikpeazu and Makenzie Kirk will all be away on international duty a week on Saturday.

The first two players have been called up for World Cup qualification double-headers with The Gambia and Uganda respectively.

Johnathan McKinstry’s team face Kenya on Friday September 5, the day before Saints’ trip to Lanarkshire.

Adama Sidibeh takes a drink before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Their second match is against Burundi on Tuesday, September 9, so Sidibeh will be back with his club in time for the clash with Raith Rovers the following weekend.

Ikpeazu is in a similar boat.

Uganda play on the Friday and Monday (Mozambique and Burundi).

Kirk has been included in the Northern Ireland under-21 squad which only has one fixture – in Georgia on the Tuesday.

Postponement rules

Three players need to be selected to represent their countries before a postponement can be sought.

Dunfermline and Partick Thistle have both gone down that route already and now have a free weekend on the 6th.

If Saints are forced to play Airdrie, Simo Valakari would have a striker crisis.

Jamie Gullan is already all but certain to be sidelined with a groin injury.

