St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on late transfer window plot twist

Deadline day is fast approaching.

By Eric Nicolson
A pensive Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari is keeping an open mind. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, only expects to do more transfer business if a current player leaves.

But the McDiarmid Park head coach hasn’t ruled out reacting to an end of window opportunity that proves “too good” to pass up.

Former Hearts and Dundee United full-back, Liam Smith, became Saints’ 13th summer signing after his move from Bohemians was confirmed.

And, with the right-winger box finally ticked after Kai Fotheringham’s arrival, Valakari has addressed all the areas of his squad.

Makenzie Kirk warming up.
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

It’s still likely that Portsmouth, Peterborough or another English club will make an offer for Makenzie Kirk that meets the owners’ value of their young striker, while Uche Ikpeazu’s future also remains uncertain.

Further reactive recruitment would result from any departure.

Don’t totally dismiss the idea of one more proactive piece of business, according to Valakari, however.

‘Crazy things’

“It’s more likely that if we sign anyone else, it will be to replace someone who goes out,” said the Finn.

“There are a lot of these transfer window ‘games’ going on now.

“Some clubs are getting desperate.

“Other clubs are not that desperate but know that some clubs need to get rid of players and they can wait until the last minute to make a good deal.

“Some crazy things can still happen.

“There can be an offer for someone we don’t expect from our team.

“Or something will come up for us that’s too good to let it pass.”

Simo Valakari with arms folded.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

In an ideal world, the Perth ins and outs would be completed before Saturday’s clash with Morton.

But Valakari knows that would be wildly optimistic.

“Knowing the transfer window, it will be Monday!” he admitted.

