Liam Smith reveals key to winning the Championship as St Johnstone new recruit seeks title hat-trick

Liam Smith has his sights set on a Championship-winning hat-trick after his St Johnstone move was officially confirmed.

The full-back picked up a title medal with Dundee United and St Mirren, so is an expert on what it takes to finish top of the pile in Scotland’s second tier.

And, having played for last club Bohemians on Friday night, Smith is ready to make an immediate mark at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m fully match fit and don’t really need any additional fitness work to hit the ground running straight away,” said the 29-year-old.

“Hopefully I can add to what is already here and we can have a successful season.

“I feel I can offer experience having played in teams that have been successful in the Championship.

“It requires a mix of things.

“We’re playing really good football, but there will also be times when you need to dig in and find a way to get results.

“It’s a really competitive league so you need to be at it every week.”

First impressions

Smith couldn’t fail to be struck by the feelgood factor in the Saints dressing room that comes from a 100% start in the league.

“First impressions have been brilliant,” he said.

“The gaffer is great, training was great and the attention to detail is impressive.

“The first session went really well.

“There are a few familiar faces who I know and I was really welcomed by everyone.

“I know Kai (Fotheringham) from Dundee United, but in the past I’ve played with the likes of Jason Holt, Jack Baird and Stevie Mallan.

“I spoke to them and they have only had positive things to say about the club and the team.

“I’ve been away for a couple of years, so it is nice to come home.

“I was still following Scottish football and obviously saw how the team had started.

“It has been a brilliant start, and we are playing nice football.”