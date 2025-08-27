Liam Smith reveals key to winning the Championship as St Johnstone new recruit seeks title hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Smith reveals key to winning the Championship as St Johnstone new recruit seeks title hat-trick

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year contract.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Smith at his signing photocall.
Liam Smith has signed for St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

Liam Smith has his sights set on a Championship-winning hat-trick after his St Johnstone move was officially confirmed.

The full-back picked up a title medal with Dundee United and St Mirren, so is an expert on what it takes to finish top of the pile in Scotland’s second tier.

And, having played for last club Bohemians on Friday night, Smith is ready to make an immediate mark at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m fully match fit and don’t really need any additional fitness work to hit the ground running straight away,” said the 29-year-old.

“Hopefully I can add to what is already here and we can have a successful season.

“I feel I can offer experience having played in teams that have been successful in the Championship.

Liam Smith celebrating as a Dundee United player.
Liam Smith won a league with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“It requires a mix of things.

“We’re playing really good football, but there will also be times when you need to dig in and find a way to get results.

“It’s a really competitive league so you need to be at it every week.”

First impressions

Smith couldn’t fail to be struck by the feelgood factor in the Saints dressing room that comes from a 100% start in the league.

“First impressions have been brilliant,” he said.

“The gaffer is great, training was great and the attention to detail is impressive.

“The first session went really well.

“There are a few familiar faces who I know and I was really welcomed by everyone.

Stevie Mallan in action.
Liam Smith has played with Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS.

“I know Kai (Fotheringham) from Dundee United, but in the past I’ve played with the likes of Jason Holt, Jack Baird and Stevie Mallan.

“I spoke to them and they have only had positive things to say about the club and the team.

“I’ve been away for a couple of years, so it is nice to come home.

“I was still following Scottish football and obviously saw how the team had started.

“It has been a brilliant start, and we are playing nice football.”

