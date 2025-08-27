Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone star learns length of injury lay-off

St Johnstone have received good news on Jamie Gullan.

The Perth forward sustained a groin injury in Saturday’s victory over Arbroath.

It was feared that Gullan could be sidelined for around two months, but a scan has revealed that the lay-off should only be between three and five weeks.

Meanwhile, Saints have secured a postponement of their clash with Airdrie.

Three of their players – Uche Ikpeazu, Adama Sidibeh and Makenzie Kirk – have received call-ups for their countries and the SPFL have agreed to the club’s request for the match to be rescheduled as a consequence.

Courier Sport understands that Tuesday, September 23 is the likely new date.