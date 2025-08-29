St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his comeback

St Johnstone striker Jamie Gullan has set his sights on a comeback to face old club, Raith Rovers, according to boss, Simo Valakari.

Gullan lasted just 10 minutes of Saints’ recent victory over Arbroath, with scan results suggesting he is facing a lay-off of between three and five weeks.

The carrot for the 26-year-old at the optimistic end of that scale is an enticing one – a trip to take on the side he signed for on five occasions.

“We got the scan results and now we need to go by the symptoms,” said Valakari.

“It was good to see Jamie this morning – he says his target is the Raith Rovers match in two weeks.

“That will be three weeks from the injury.

“I like the target. I always like to dream big.

“It’s a tough target but we start from there. Raith Rovers or anyone else, he wants to be back as quickly as possible.”

Airdrie postponement

Had Saints not been granted a postponement following international call-ups for Makenzie Kirk, Uche Ikpeazu and Adama Sidibeh, Gullan would have missed the Airdrie game a week on Saturday.

“I am happy for the three boys,” said Valakari.

“It’s a sign that we have good players and they have done well to get the call to represent their country.

“I am a big fan of playing games as they come, because you never know what the situation is further down the line.

“But for this moment, it’s an OK situation for the game to be moved and it’s one more game hopefully for Jamie to be available for.

“We had no option. It’s about respecting the league, respecting the players and their national teams.

“It wouldn’t be fair for them to miss their club games so I am happy to play Airdrie when everyone is back.”

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 23.

Morton tough opponents

Hopefully Saints will be ready for the threat Morton will pose at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“Always the most important game is the next one,” said Valakari. “But no one wants to sit for two weeks thinking about ifs and buts.

“We need to focus on winning this game.

“Sometimes when you get the international call-ups players will already come with their luggage in the locker room, waiting for when the taxi will pick them up for the airport.

“You can forget that you need to perform on the football field.

“We cannot think about anything apart from Morton.

“It’s all about these 90 minutes that we’ve prepared for all week.

“We’ve always seen in this league during our matches that you need to be switched on completely or it will be difficult for you.

“Morton like the underdog narrative and do that very well.

“I see a team that is very well structured and a team that will fight and make it difficult for you.

“The fact is that they have not lost in their three games.

“That tells me a lot.

“It’s another big challenge for us.”