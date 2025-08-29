St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his comeback

The Perth forward is out with a groin injury.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Jamie Gullan wants to face his old club. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Jamie Gullan has set his sights on a comeback to face old club, Raith Rovers, according to boss, Simo Valakari.

Gullan lasted just 10 minutes of Saints’ recent victory over Arbroath, with scan results suggesting he is facing a lay-off of between three and five weeks.

The carrot for the 26-year-old at the optimistic end of that scale is an enticing one – a trip to take on the side he signed for on five occasions.

“We got the scan results and now we need to go by the symptoms,” said Valakari.

“It was good to see Jamie this morning – he says his target is the Raith Rovers match in two weeks.

“That will be three weeks from the injury.

“I like the target. I always like to dream big.

“It’s a tough target but we start from there. Raith Rovers or anyone else, he wants to be back as quickly as possible.”

Airdrie postponement

Had Saints not been granted a postponement following international call-ups for Makenzie Kirk, Uche Ikpeazu and Adama Sidibeh, Gullan would have missed the Airdrie game a week on Saturday.

“I am happy for the three boys,” said Valakari.

“It’s a sign that we have good players and they have done well to get the call to represent their country.

“I am a big fan of playing games as they come, because you never know what the situation is further down the line.

“But for this moment, it’s an OK situation for the game to be moved and it’s one more game hopefully for Jamie to be available for.

“We had no option. It’s about respecting the league, respecting the players and their national teams.

“It wouldn’t be fair for them to miss their club games so I am happy to play Airdrie when everyone is back.”

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 23.

Morton tough opponents

Hopefully Saints will be ready for the threat Morton will pose at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“Always the most important game is the next one,” said Valakari. “But no one wants to sit for two weeks thinking about ifs and buts.

“We need to focus on winning this game.

“Sometimes when you get the international call-ups players will already come with their luggage in the locker room, waiting for when the taxi will pick them up for the airport.

“You can forget that you need to perform on the football field.

“We cannot think about anything apart from Morton.

“It’s all about these 90 minutes that we’ve prepared for all week.

“We’ve always seen in this league during our matches that you need to be switched on completely or it will be difficult for you.

“Morton like the underdog narrative and do that very well.

“I see a team that is very well structured and a team that will fight and make it difficult for you.

“The fact is that they have not lost in their three games.

“That tells me a lot.

“It’s another big challenge for us.”

