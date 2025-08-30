New St Johnstone signing Liam Smith on the demands of being a Championship front-runner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone signing Liam Smith on the demands of being a Championship front-runner

The full-back hopes to draw on his experiences with Dundee United and St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Smith and Kyle Magennis with the Championship trophy in 2018.
Liam Smith and Kyle Magennis with the Championship trophy in 2018. Image: SNS.

Not only does St Johnstone full-back Liam Smith have two Championship winner’s medals to his name – he also knows what it’s like to set the pace in a promotion race.

And this week’s new recruit hopes to make his experiences with Dundee United and St Mirren count in the top-of-the-table Perth side’s title bid, starting with turning three out of three into four out of four against Morton on Saturday.

“Hopefully I can offer leadership,” said Smith.

“Having won the league twice, I know what it takes.

“I can remember what a winning dressing room is like.

“We want to play good football but sometimes we’ll have to find other ways to get the job done.

“Even from a personal perspective, I know that I can excel in this league.

“I was in the team of the year twice.

“That gives me confidence I can make an important contribution here.”

Top of the table already

Saints have hit the front early, which was how it panned out for Smith in his promotion seasons with United and St Mirren.

“At United it was similar in terms of being one of the bigger clubs in the division,” he said.

“There’s expectation that goes with that from our own fans and opponents will raise their game.

“That’s pressure you want as a player.

“It’s early days, but the boys have coped with that so far.

“With United, we started really well and built up a lead.

Liam Smith warming up for Dundee United.
Liam Smith. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to touch on the experiences from that season to help the boys.

“Being at the front is a challenge.

“From what I’ve seen of the gaffer so far, he will make sure we realise that every moment and every training session matters.

“He’s very detailed.

“From my point of view, I see that as a big positive.

“At St Mirren, we led from the start too.

“There were a lot of experienced boys, like Stephen McGinn.

“It’s flipped and now I’m in that group.”

Good to be back

A couple of years away from Scotland has whetted the 29-year-old’s appetite for his return.

“I’d like to think I’ve still got my best football ahead of me,” he said.

“After leaving United, I’ve bounced about in England and Ireland.

“It was a great experience down south.

“I ended up playing in League One and League Two.

“I would have regretted it if I didn’t take the opportunity to try something different – playing in big stadiums and facing new opponents.

“Ultimately, it maybe didn’t work out as I would have hoped – I would have liked to have played there for longer.

“But I certainly don’t regret doing it.

Liam Smith at his signing photocall.
Liam Smith is beginning a new career chapter with St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

“It’s the same with Ireland.

“The standard over there is high.

“In the first game of the season for a derby there was a crowd of 35,000.

“Football’s a growing game.

“It’s just that the timing was right for me and my wife to come back to Scotland and this was a move I couldn’t turn down.

“I think I’ve landed a very good move, so I’m delighted.

“You can maybe take our game for granted when you’ve been involved in it for so long, but I’ll certainly appreciate it now that I’m back.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his…
Uche Ikpeazu and Simo Valakari laughing after a game.
Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone contract
Simo Valakari in the dugout before a game.
Simo Valakari opens up on putting St Johnstone first with post-Adam Forrester right-back rethink
A pensive Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on transfer window plot twist
Jamie Gullan entering McDiarmid Park before a St Johnstone game.
Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone star learns length of injury lay-off
Liam Smith at his signing photocall.
Liam Smith reveals key to winning Championship as St Johnstone recruit seeks title hat-trick
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star…
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone consider Airdrie game postponement request
Kai Fotheringham in his new surroundings. Image: PPA.
Simo Valakari reveals Kai Fotheringham position plan after ‘all in’ Dundee United to St…
Jamie Gullan during a break in play.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Jamie Gullan injury update and reveals replacement plan

Conversation