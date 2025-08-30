New St Johnstone signing Liam Smith on the demands of being a Championship front-runner

Not only does St Johnstone full-back Liam Smith have two Championship winner’s medals to his name – he also knows what it’s like to set the pace in a promotion race.

And this week’s new recruit hopes to make his experiences with Dundee United and St Mirren count in the top-of-the-table Perth side’s title bid, starting with turning three out of three into four out of four against Morton on Saturday.

“Hopefully I can offer leadership,” said Smith.

“Having won the league twice, I know what it takes.

“I can remember what a winning dressing room is like.

“We want to play good football but sometimes we’ll have to find other ways to get the job done.

“Even from a personal perspective, I know that I can excel in this league.

“I was in the team of the year twice.

“That gives me confidence I can make an important contribution here.”

Top of the table already

Saints have hit the front early, which was how it panned out for Smith in his promotion seasons with United and St Mirren.

“At United it was similar in terms of being one of the bigger clubs in the division,” he said.

“There’s expectation that goes with that from our own fans and opponents will raise their game.

“That’s pressure you want as a player.

“It’s early days, but the boys have coped with that so far.

“With United, we started really well and built up a lead.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to touch on the experiences from that season to help the boys.

“Being at the front is a challenge.

“From what I’ve seen of the gaffer so far, he will make sure we realise that every moment and every training session matters.

“He’s very detailed.

“From my point of view, I see that as a big positive.

“At St Mirren, we led from the start too.

“There were a lot of experienced boys, like Stephen McGinn.

“It’s flipped and now I’m in that group.”

Good to be back

A couple of years away from Scotland has whetted the 29-year-old’s appetite for his return.

“I’d like to think I’ve still got my best football ahead of me,” he said.

“After leaving United, I’ve bounced about in England and Ireland.

“It was a great experience down south.

“I ended up playing in League One and League Two.

“I would have regretted it if I didn’t take the opportunity to try something different – playing in big stadiums and facing new opponents.

“Ultimately, it maybe didn’t work out as I would have hoped – I would have liked to have played there for longer.

“But I certainly don’t regret doing it.

“It’s the same with Ireland.

“The standard over there is high.

“In the first game of the season for a derby there was a crowd of 35,000.

“Football’s a growing game.

“It’s just that the timing was right for me and my wife to come back to Scotland and this was a move I couldn’t turn down.

“I think I’ve landed a very good move, so I’m delighted.

“You can maybe take our game for granted when you’ve been involved in it for so long, but I’ll certainly appreciate it now that I’m back.”