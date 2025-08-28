Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone contract

The former Hearts forward has committed his future to the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
Uche Ikpeazu and Simo Valakari laughing after a game.
Uche Ikpeazu is staying in Perth. Image: SNS.

Uche Ikpeazu has committed himself to St Johnstone’s Championship title bid.

The powerhouse striker’s future has been in doubt since the start of pre-season after it emerged that the contract he signed last summer allowed him to leave at any point until the transfer window closed.

Following Ikpeazu’s late winner in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle last month, Perth boss Simo Valakari admitted that the uncertainty meant he couldn’t make the 30-year-old a key part of his team.

A new contract offer hadn’t been accepted and Ikpeazu was free to assess his options.

But Courier Sport understands that the former Hearts man has now signed a fresh deal, which still runs through to the end of this season.

Valakari can plan for Ikpeazu being at McDiarmid Park for the duration of his team’s promotion bid.

The Finn will be able to consider him as a starter in the absence of injured Jamie Gullan, as up to this point his only game-time has been off the bench.

Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his winning goal in Dingwall.
Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his winning goal in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

The target man’s winning goal against Ross County a few weeks ago must have caught the attention of the Uganda manager.

After Saturday’s game against Morton he will fly to Africa for a World Cup qualifying double-header.

Ikpeazu is staying with Saints, however Makenzie Kirk is still likely to leave.

Peterborough United and Portsmouth both want to sign the Northern Ireland under-21 international and are expected to come back to the negotiating table in an attempt to persuade the Championship leaders to sell.

