Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone contract

Uche Ikpeazu has committed himself to St Johnstone’s Championship title bid.

The powerhouse striker’s future has been in doubt since the start of pre-season after it emerged that the contract he signed last summer allowed him to leave at any point until the transfer window closed.

Following Ikpeazu’s late winner in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle last month, Perth boss Simo Valakari admitted that the uncertainty meant he couldn’t make the 30-year-old a key part of his team.

A new contract offer hadn’t been accepted and Ikpeazu was free to assess his options.

But Courier Sport understands that the former Hearts man has now signed a fresh deal, which still runs through to the end of this season.

Valakari can plan for Ikpeazu being at McDiarmid Park for the duration of his team’s promotion bid.

The Finn will be able to consider him as a starter in the absence of injured Jamie Gullan, as up to this point his only game-time has been off the bench.

The target man’s winning goal against Ross County a few weeks ago must have caught the attention of the Uganda manager.

After Saturday’s game against Morton he will fly to Africa for a World Cup qualifying double-header.

Ikpeazu is staying with Saints, however Makenzie Kirk is still likely to leave.

Peterborough United and Portsmouth both want to sign the Northern Ireland under-21 international and are expected to come back to the negotiating table in an attempt to persuade the Championship leaders to sell.