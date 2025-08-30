St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari content with ‘important’ point and gives Stevie Mallan injury update

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is content with his team’s comeback point against Morton.

The Perth side left it very late for Josh McPake to cancel out a first half Eamonn Brophy opening goal to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season and extend their lead at the top of the Championship table to three.

Though not at their best, Saints refused to give up, according to Valakari.

And the draw was a case of persistence being rewarded for his new-look team.

“Big credit to Morton,” said Valakari, who has confirmed striker Makenzie Kirk, not in the match-day squad, is due to have a medical with Portsmouth.

“They are a good football team and sometimes they don’t get the credit they deserve.

“With the ball they did very well so it was not easy.

“What I liked was we kept going and going, passing and passing.

“It took a while to get our goal, but we respect this point as we did the three wins.

“We are very humble.

“In the end it’s a very important point and we take it.

“Morton has not lost yet.”

Valakari added: “It was a fantastic goal from Josh.

“He will be disappointed he didn’t hit the target more and it is the same for the rest of the team.

“We needed to make the keeper make more saves.

“I feel this is a team growing together.

“It would have been so easy to have excuses that it wasn’t going to be our day, but the boys didn’t think like that.”

Morton took the lead

There was a scare for Saints after 11 minutes when Matty Foulds was caught on the ball and Iain Wilson forced a good save out of Toby Steward.

The visitors made the breakthrough midway through the first half, with Brophy giving Steward no chance from 25-yards out.

It was a stunning goal.

Apart from a couple of penalty shouts (a Morton defender looked like he caught the ball for one of them!) and good shooting opportunities in and around the box that were squandered, Saints didn’t come close to an equaliser before the half-time break.

And the task was made harder by Stevie Mallan being forced off through injury in first half stoppage time.

He was replaced by new signing, Kai Fotheringham.

Valakari actually made a triple substitution for the start of the second half, with Uche Ikpeazu and Morgan Boyes replacing Adama Sidibeh and Jack Baird.

The hosts’ huffing and puffing to little effect continued for the bulk of the game.

A McPake shot hit the outside of the post and a Reece McAlear effort went half a yard past it.

Then, just as it looked like Morton were going to leave with all three points, McPake found the bottom corner with a 20-yarder on 83 minutes.

Cheick Diabate nearly scored a long-range winner and Ikpeazu should have hit the target with a header, but Saints didn’t do enough creatively to merit a victory and will take their point and move on.

On Mallan’s injury, Valakari reported: “It’s too early to say anything.

“He felt something at his higher ankle, lower calf.”