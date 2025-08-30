St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari content with ‘important’ point and gives Stevie Mallan injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari content with ‘important’ point and gives Stevie Mallan injury update

The Perth side had to come from behind.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari after Saints' draw with Morton.
Simo Valakari after Saints' draw with Morton. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is content with his team’s comeback point against Morton.

The Perth side left it very late for Josh McPake to cancel out a first half Eamonn Brophy opening goal to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season and extend their lead at the top of the Championship table to three.

Though not at their best, Saints refused to give up, according to Valakari.

And the draw was a case of persistence being rewarded for his new-look team.

“Big credit to Morton,” said Valakari, who has confirmed striker Makenzie Kirk, not in the match-day squad, is due to have a medical with Portsmouth.

“They are a good football team and sometimes they don’t get the credit they deserve.

“With the ball they did very well so it was not easy.

“What I liked was we kept going and going, passing and passing.

“It took a while to get our goal, but we respect this point as we did the three wins.

“We are very humble.

“In the end it’s a very important point and we take it.

“Morton has not lost yet.”

Simo Valakari with Morton boss, Dougie Imrie.
Simo Valakari with Morton boss, Dougie Imrie. Imager: SNS.

Valakari added: “It was a fantastic goal from Josh.

“He will be disappointed he didn’t hit the target more and it is the same for the rest of the team.

“We needed to make the keeper make more saves.

“I feel this is a team growing together.

“It would have been so easy to have excuses that it wasn’t going to be our day, but the boys didn’t think like that.”

Morton took the lead

There was a scare for Saints after 11 minutes when Matty Foulds was caught on the ball and Iain Wilson forced a good save out of Toby Steward.

The visitors made the breakthrough midway through the first half, with Brophy giving Steward no chance from 25-yards out.

It was a stunning goal.

Eamonn Brophy scores.
Eamonn Brophy scores. Image: SNS.

Apart from a couple of penalty shouts (a Morton defender looked like he caught the ball for one of them!) and good shooting opportunities in and around the box that were squandered, Saints didn’t come close to an equaliser before the half-time break.

And the task was made harder by Stevie Mallan being forced off through injury in first half stoppage time.

He was replaced by new signing, Kai Fotheringham.

Stevie Mallan, lying on the ground after getting injured.
Stevie Mallan had to go off injured. Image: SNS.

Valakari actually made a triple substitution for the start of the second half, with Uche Ikpeazu and Morgan Boyes replacing Adama Sidibeh and Jack Baird.

The hosts’ huffing and puffing to little effect continued for the bulk of the game.

A McPake shot hit the outside of the post and a Reece McAlear effort went half a yard past it.

Then, just as it looked like Morton were going to leave with all three points, McPake found the bottom corner with a 20-yarder on 83 minutes.

Cheick Diabate nearly scored a long-range winner and Ikpeazu should have hit the target with a header, but Saints didn’t do enough creatively to merit a victory and will take their point and move on.

On Mallan’s injury, Valakari reported: “It’s too early to say anything.

“He felt something at his higher ankle, lower calf.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Makenzie Kirk: St Johnstone boss reveals Portsmouth bid accepted and striker is set for…
Liam Smith and Kyle Magennis with the Championship trophy in 2018.
New St Johnstone signing Liam Smith on the demands of being a Championship front-runner
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his…
Uche Ikpeazu and Simo Valakari laughing after a game.
Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone contract
Simo Valakari in the dugout before a game.
Simo Valakari opens up on putting St Johnstone first with post-Adam Forrester right-back rethink
A pensive Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on transfer window plot twist
Jamie Gullan entering McDiarmid Park before a St Johnstone game.
Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone star learns length of injury lay-off
Liam Smith at his signing photocall.
Liam Smith reveals key to winning Championship as St Johnstone recruit seeks title hat-trick
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star…
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone consider Airdrie game postponement request

Conversation