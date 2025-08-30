Makenzie Kirk: St Johnstone boss reveals Portsmouth bid accepted and striker is set for medical

St Johnstone have accepted a bid from Portsmouth for Makenzie Kirk, boss Simo Valakari has confirmed.

The Finn revealed that the Northern Ireland international will head to the south coast of England on Sunday for his medical before the transfer is officially confirmed.

Courier Sport understands that Saints accepted bids from Portsmouth and Peterborough United, but Kirk favoured the Championship club over the League One outfit.

Kirk wasn’t in the match-day squad for the Perth side’s 1-1 draw with Morton and Valakari revealed he has played his last game for them.

“Makenzie will travel down south tomorrow for a medical,” he said.

“It pretty much looks like he will move on.

“You can always want more but you have to be realistic, this was a very good deal for us and a very good deal for the player.

“It’s a good deal for Portsmouth as well.

“Strikers who score goals are a rare breed and Makenzie is one of them.

“Last year he scored 11 goals in a struggling team.

“I can see why a big club has taken this chance on him.

“We all hope it will work out.

“This is his chance to prove himself in an exciting league and we wish him all the best.

“We were very happy to have him for this short time.”

Kirk replacement

Valakari confirmed that Saints have already lined up possible replacements for Kirk and could also sign another player if Stevie Mallan, who went off injured against Morton, is out for a significant period.

“It won’t be easy for us to find a striker who score goals like Makenzie,” he said.

“But we have been working on it.

“There are a couple of days left in the window.

“We need to assess the Stevie Mallan situation.

“Hopefully it’s not a long-term injury. If it is, that will change things.

“More likely, I think we will need an attacking player.

“We have identified a couple of targets.”