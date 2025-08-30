Makenzie Kirk: St Johnstone boss reveals Portsmouth bid accepted and striker is set for medical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk: St Johnstone boss reveals Portsmouth bid accepted and striker is set for medical

Simo Valakari has possible replacements in mind.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Makenzie Kirk is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have accepted a bid from Portsmouth for Makenzie Kirk, boss Simo Valakari has confirmed.

The Finn revealed that the Northern Ireland international will head to the south coast of England on Sunday for his medical before the transfer is officially confirmed.

Courier Sport understands that Saints accepted bids from Portsmouth and Peterborough United, but Kirk favoured the Championship club over the League One outfit.

Kirk wasn’t in the match-day squad for the Perth side’s 1-1 draw with Morton and Valakari revealed he has played his last game for them.

“Makenzie will travel down south tomorrow for a medical,” he said.

“It pretty much looks like he will move on.

“You can always want more but you have to be realistic, this was a very good deal for us and a very good deal for the player.

Simo Valakari speaking with Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari with Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

“It’s a good deal for Portsmouth as well.

“Strikers who score goals are a rare breed and Makenzie is one of them.

“Last year he scored 11 goals in a struggling team.

“I can see why a big club has taken this chance on him.

“We all hope it will work out.

“This is his chance to prove himself in an exciting league and we wish him all the best.

“We were very happy to have him for this short time.”

Kirk replacement

Valakari confirmed that Saints have already lined up possible replacements for Kirk and could also sign another player if Stevie Mallan, who went off injured against Morton, is out for a significant period.

“It won’t be easy for us to find a striker who score goals like Makenzie,” he said.

“But we have been working on it.

“There are a couple of days left in the window.

“We need to assess the Stevie Mallan situation.

Stevie Mallan, lying on the ground after getting injured.
Stevie Mallan had to go off injured. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully it’s not a long-term injury. If it is, that will change things.

“More likely, I think we will need an attacking player.

“We have identified a couple of targets.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari after Saints' draw with Morton.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari content with 'important' point and gives Stevie Mallan injury…
Liam Smith and Kyle Magennis with the Championship trophy in 2018.
New St Johnstone signing Liam Smith on the demands of being a Championship front-runner
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his…
Uche Ikpeazu and Simo Valakari laughing after a game.
Uche Ikpeazu signs new St Johnstone contract
Simo Valakari in the dugout before a game.
Simo Valakari opens up on putting St Johnstone first with post-Adam Forrester right-back rethink
A pensive Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on transfer window plot twist
Jamie Gullan entering McDiarmid Park before a St Johnstone game.
Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone star learns length of injury lay-off
Liam Smith at his signing photocall.
Liam Smith reveals key to winning Championship as St Johnstone recruit seeks title hat-trick
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star…
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone consider Airdrie game postponement request

Conversation