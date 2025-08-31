Uche Ikpeazu opens up on St Johnstone contract saga as striker sets new goal with Perth club

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu has opened up on his long contract stand-off after the powerhouse attacker committed his future to the Perth club.

The former Hearts man had the option of ripping up his contract with Saints and walking out of McDiarmid Park up until transfer deadline day.

Ikpeazu wanted to be “transparent” with the supporters when offering his explanation of why the decision to stay took as long as it did.

And now that a new deal has been signed, the only thing on the 30-year-old’s mind is helping the McDiarmid Park side secure promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

“I’ll be transparent,” said Ikpeazu.

“Obviously, I want to play as high as I can.

“I still think I’ve got a lot to give in the game.

“The club has supported me over the last year, when I’ve been through a lot.

“I never once said I was going to leave.

“It was just a case of making sure everything was right and that I was comfortable with whatever contract I was going to sign.

“Football is a short career.

“Wherever you are, you’ve got to weigh up your options.

“I’ve always been happy at the club and in the city.

“The owners are great as well – they’re amazing people.

“I’d like to thank Gus (MacPherson) and the gaffer for their patience.

“They’ve handled the situation in the best possible way.

“At the same time, I could understand the gaffer’s thinking when there was a lot of ambiguity about whether I was going to stay or leave.

“I have a lot to give.

“This is the next part of my journey.

“Like I said, I want to play as high as I can and I’m going to do that with St Johnstone.”

Cameo appearances

Simo Valakari has restricted Ikpeazu to substitute appearances this season, with the Uganda international twice coming off the bench to score a winner.

Ikpeazu understands the Finn’s logic – but also stressed that his team-mates haven’t made it easy for him to earn a start.

“The lads have been great,” he said.

“I’ve played my own role in the cameo appearances I’ve made but it has coincided with how well the other boys have done.

“Adama (Sidideh) has been brilliant – working hard for the team and creating space for others.

“He’s going to do very well this season.

“Obviously there was my contractual situation, but the lads have been amazing and sometimes you’ve just got to wait your time.

“I’m humble enough to know I’ve got a lot of work in front of me.

“Having gone through difficulties over the last couple of years I want to be an integral part of getting the club promoted.

“I’m a small part of the team.

“Whatever role the gaffer chooses for me, I’m ready. I feel I’m getting fitter and stronger.

“With injuries, I’ve missed a lot of football.

“I know I’ve got a lot of work to do to help the team.

“Everyone has an ego, and we are all putting it to one side in this squad.

“This is where my future lies, and I’ll be knuckling down.

“I’m glad we can put the contract to the side now.

“I’ve got so much hunger to move forward and do well for St Johnstone.”

Happy with a point

Ikpeazu heads to Africa for international duty, with Saints three points clear at the top of the Championship and content that they fought back to earn a point against Morton after Eamonn Brophy’s stunning opener was cancelled out by Josh McPake in the 83rd minute.

He reflected: “Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say: ‘Wow, that’s a wonder strike’.

“And you also have to say that Morton defended really well.

“Personally, I think that’s the toughest team to break down we’ve faced and a few of the lads agree with me.

“They were very tight in the middle, so it was hard to get space in the box.

“We needed a strike from long-range as well – that’s what Josh is capable of.

“Two great goals and given those circumstances, it’s a good point in the end.

“There’s plenty to build on.”

Ikpeazu added: “With the way we started – winning our first three games – expectation builds.

“That’s understandable.

“It’s human nature – people would have been thinking: ‘It’s another home game for St Johnstone, they’ll win again’.

“But we’re keeping our feet on the ground.

“Every game is different.

“This was a tough challenge, and we’ll not complain.”