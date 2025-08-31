3 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari is tasked with replacing Makenzie Kirk

For a long time on Saturday afternoon, it looked like there would only be one club left with an unbeaten Championship record.

And it wasn’t St Johnstone.

Morton were seven minutes and stoppage time away from leaving Perth with a smash and grab win to add to their three draws before Josh McPake found the bottom right corner of their net.

As it turned out, both sides move on to their next challenge, Saints’ a fortnight away, yet to taste defeat.

And from a Perth perspective the fact they actually increased their lead at the top of the table to three points on the back of their result and the failure of other title contenders to capitalise, made this an even more palatable outcome.

There was also big news off the pitch.

Star striker, Makenzie Kirk is Portsmouth-bound and there isn’t much time left for boss, Simo Valakari, to replace him.

Courier Sport picks out three weekend talking points.

Two key factors

There wasn’t a great deal of difference between the St Johnstone performance level of last Saturday and this.

If anything, Saints were more dominant in their late draw than their comfortable win.

The numbers certainly back that theory up.

Valakari’s side enjoyed 61% possession against Arbroath and 67% versus Morton.

It was nine corners a week ago and 13 on Saturday.

There were three shots on target against Saints on both occasions.

There were 19 shots taken by players in blue when winning 3-0; 22 when drawing 1-1.

The first impactive difference was an obvious one – Morton scored a goal of the season contender early-ish, giving them something to protect.

They are drilled as well as anyone in the division on how to keep their shape and defend, borne out by the fact Saints’ equaliser was the first Dougie Imrie’s team have conceded in the league from open-play this season.

The second impactive difference was, up until McPake gave opposition goalie, James Storer no chance, their shooting was inaccurate.

If you only hit the target four times out of 22, you can’t complain if you score once.

On a broader point, too often the responsibility falls to McPake – it felt the same in Dingwall until Ross Laidlaw came charging out for a lofted free-kick.

Even though McPake didn’t work the goalkeeper enough (until he was utterly clinical on the 83rd minute) he always appeared the likeliest St Johnstone goal-scorer.

Kirk is on his way to Portsmouth (more of that later), Jamie Gullan is injured and Uche Ikpeazu isn’t a double figures finisher at the best of times.

Valakari will know full well what he needs to do in the transfer market over the next few days.

For the new forward, and those already in the building, “hit the target” will be the training ground message.

New faces and a first start

Saints’ two most recent recruits both got an early debut.

Kai Fotheringham came on at half-time for an injured Stevie Mallan as part of a triple substitution, while Liam Smith replaced Matty Foulds on the left of the defence with around 20 minutes to go.

Match sharpness probably summed up both their contributions.

Unsurprisingly, given his previous club, Bohemians, are in the middle of a season, Smith has it and looked at home in the Perth backline straight away.

Also unsurprisingly, given he missed a lot of pre-season and has only had a couple of short run-outs for Dundee United, Fotheringham doesn’t have it and was a split second off the beat.

There’s no short-cut for a forward of his skillset to get to place where he’s taking on and beating a man one v one and making quick darts that find space in a crowded box.

More was expected of the player who was handed his first start in place of Gullan.

Sam Stanton didn’t have a bad game, but he didn’t catch the eye either.

He had big boots to fill and has match sharpness issues of his own given limited game-time thus far.

But, like Jonathan Svedberg the week before, failed to seize the jersey for the next game.

Saints fans haven’t yet seen the best of Stanton, or close to it.

A trip to Kirkcaldy in a fortnight wouldn’t be a bad time to change that.

Selling and replacing Makenzie Kirk

Valakari believes Kirk’s move to Portsmouth is an example of an excellent deal all round.

Time will tell as far as Pompey are concerned.

But receiving a fee close to £500,000 for a player into the last year of his contract who is still at the raw and development stage of his career represents excellent business for Saints, hitting the “too good to turn down” tipping point.

And, although you could make a case that League One in England is a far more realistic level for Kirk to score goals at than the Championship, the wages on offer with Portsmouth will have been life-changing and persuasive.

Also, the higher you go with a big-money transfer like this, the more branches of the tree you can hit on the way down if it doesn’t work out.

It is understood that Kirk’s preference earlier in the window was to stay in Scotland.

But there was no chance Saints would sell to Championship rivals Dunfermline, while clubs like Dundee, Dundee United and Hibs, who showed some initial verbal interest to varying degrees, were never likely to put bids on the table equivalent to the Portsmouth and Peterborough ones.

Kirk has the body frame that will allow him in time to become physical enough to survive against Championship defenders, and has an eye for a goal that can’t be taught.

Also, as Saints fans would no doubt have been telling each other on their way out of McDiarmid Park on Saturday, he doesn’t need to be asked twice to shoot, and his on-target percentage will certainly be higher than one in five.

Yes, Saints have done well without him already and were right to accept bids from Peterborough and Portsmouth.

But Kirk was a 20-goal striker in waiting in Scottish football’s second tier.

Speaking a few weeks before his first transfer window as Saints manager, Craig Levein summed up the approach and realism he thought was needed in identifying a centre-forward.

“Strikers have always been the hardest position to get right in the market,” he said in December 2023.

“You start off looking for everything – strength, speed, intelligence, scoring ability.

“But we are into tens of millions for those things alone!

“I’ve decided we need to find someone who’s good at one or two things.”

For Valakari in the here and now, if he can get two things, it would be hold-up play and fox in the box capabilities.

If he can only get one, I’d go for the latter.

Saints have made 13 signings this summer.

Number 14 might just be the most difficult – and the most important.