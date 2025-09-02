St Johnstone get Stevie Mallan scan results as Perth club focus on further signings following deadline day near-misses

St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan could be out of action until November.

The former Hibs and St Mirren playmaker picked up an injury late in the first half of Saints’ 1-1 draw with Morton.

Mallan was scanned on Sunday and Courier Sport understands he has sustained a high ankle sprain, with eight to 12 weeks the expected period on the sidelines.

Although it was feared the prognosis would be even worse, the news is a blow to player and club.

Mallan suffered career-threatening foot issues in recent years and, after signing for Saints in the summer following an 18-month lay-off, has been steadily building up his match fitness.

The 29-year-old scored a stunning free-kick in the first league game of the season against Partick Thistle and grabbed another goal from the penalty spot in the victory over Arbroath.

He is the second creative player to be sidelined recently, with Jamie Gullan being substituted after just 10 minutes seven days earlier.

The former Raith Rovers forward should be back from his groin injury before the end of this month, however.

Another summer signing, Louis Lloyd, has yet to play a competitive game, having broken his foot in training.

Deadline day frustrations

Meanwhile, Saints are still optimistic that they will add to their squad despite the transfer window being closed.

It proved to be a frustrating deadline day in their efforts to sign another forward following Makenzie Kirk’s departure to Portsmouth.

There were two near misses.

The first was an experienced striker who had been on their radar for several weeks and the second a promising young player with an English Premier League club.

By early evening Saints thought a deal had been completed, only for it to fall through.

The focus is now on the free agent market and potential loans in Scotland, which are still open to Championship sides.