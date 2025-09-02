St Johnstone get Stevie Mallan scan results as Perth club focus on further signings following deadline day near-misses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone get Stevie Mallan scan results as Perth club focus on further signings following deadline day near-misses

There could be more transfer business at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Stevie Mallan.
Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan could be out of action until November.

The former Hibs and St Mirren playmaker picked up an injury late in the first half of Saints’ 1-1 draw with Morton.

Mallan was scanned on Sunday and Courier Sport understands he has sustained a high ankle sprain, with eight to 12 weeks the expected period on the sidelines.

Although it was feared the prognosis would be even worse, the news is a blow to player and club.

Stevie Mallan, lying on the ground after getting injured.
Stevie Mallan had to go off injured. Image: SNS.

Mallan suffered career-threatening foot issues in recent years and, after signing for Saints in the summer following an 18-month lay-off, has been steadily building up his match fitness.

The 29-year-old scored a stunning free-kick in the first league game of the season against Partick Thistle and grabbed another goal from the penalty spot in the victory over Arbroath.

He is the second creative player to be sidelined recently, with Jamie Gullan being substituted after just 10 minutes seven days earlier.

The former Raith Rovers forward should be back from his groin injury before the end of this month, however.

Another summer signing, Louis Lloyd, has yet to play a competitive game, having broken his foot in training.

Deadline day frustrations

Meanwhile, Saints are still optimistic that they will add to their squad despite the transfer window being closed.

It proved to be a frustrating deadline day in their efforts to sign another forward following Makenzie Kirk’s departure to Portsmouth.

There were two near misses.

The first was an experienced striker who had been on their radar for several weeks and the second a promising young player with an English Premier League club.

By early evening Saints thought a deal had been completed, only for it to fall through.

The focus is now on the free agent market and potential loans in Scotland, which are still open to Championship sides.

Conversation