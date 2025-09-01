Makenzie Kirk departure confirmed as St Johnstone explore deadline day attacking options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk departure confirmed as St Johnstone explore deadline day attacking options

The 21-year-old has been a man in demand this summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari watch a game at St Mirren.
Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari are working on potential deadline day deals. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone and Portsmouth have announced Makenzie Kirk’s transfer to the English Championship side.

As Saints boss, Simo Valakari, reported after his team drew with Morton on Saturday, Kirk’s Fratton Park medical took place on Sunday.

By that point a fee of close to £500,000 had been agreed by the two clubs for the Northern Ireland under-21 international, who was into the last year of his contract at McDiarmid Park.

Portsmouth manager, John Mousinho, believes Kirk can fulfil his potential on the south coast.

Simo Valakari speaking with Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari with Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

“We’re bringing in a player who’s an incredibly exciting young prospect and has already featured in plenty of first team games up in Scotland,” he said.

“As well as being one for the future, we believe he’s someone who can have a positive impact on the side right now.

“We’re very excited to have Makenzie in our squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop.”

Saints have always known there was a strong prospect of Kirk leaving this summer, with interest in last season’s 11-goal striker building from May.

Louis Lloyd was signed from Caernarfon Town with that in mind.

Given the Welsh forward is currently recovering from a broken foot, the Perth club are exploring deadline day options for at least one new player – permanent or on loan.

Conversation