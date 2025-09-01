Makenzie Kirk departure confirmed as St Johnstone explore deadline day attacking options

St Johnstone and Portsmouth have announced Makenzie Kirk’s transfer to the English Championship side.

As Saints boss, Simo Valakari, reported after his team drew with Morton on Saturday, Kirk’s Fratton Park medical took place on Sunday.

By that point a fee of close to £500,000 had been agreed by the two clubs for the Northern Ireland under-21 international, who was into the last year of his contract at McDiarmid Park.

Portsmouth manager, John Mousinho, believes Kirk can fulfil his potential on the south coast.

“We’re bringing in a player who’s an incredibly exciting young prospect and has already featured in plenty of first team games up in Scotland,” he said.

“As well as being one for the future, we believe he’s someone who can have a positive impact on the side right now.

“We’re very excited to have Makenzie in our squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop.”

Saints have always known there was a strong prospect of Kirk leaving this summer, with interest in last season’s 11-goal striker building from May.

Louis Lloyd was signed from Caernarfon Town with that in mind.

Given the Welsh forward is currently recovering from a broken foot, the Perth club are exploring deadline day options for at least one new player – permanent or on loan.