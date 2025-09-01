St Johnstone deadline day latest as Plan B emerges for Makenzie Kirk replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone deadline day latest as Plan B emerges for Makenzie Kirk replacement

The Perth club don't want to stop at 13 signings.

By Eric Nicolson
A pensive Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are unlikely to make a deadline day signing.

Makenzie Kirk’s transfer to Portsmouth has been completed without any last-minute hitches.

And Saints still plan to bring one more, possibly even two more, new attacking recruits to McDiarmid Park.

Loan deals have been considered over the last two days, but the Perth club haven’t taken any of them up.

You can never say never, but Courier Sport understands, as things stands, that’s unlikely to change before the window shuts.

However, there are realistic free agent options on their radar which don’t have to be rushed through.

Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Saints have a free weekend so, with Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu on international duty and Jamie Gullan injured, aren’t under excessive time pressure.

They already have 13 signings completed.

The wait for number 14 is set to continue beyond the end of the transfer window.

