St Johnstone deadline day latest as Plan B emerges for Makenzie Kirk replacement

St Johnstone are unlikely to make a deadline day signing.

Makenzie Kirk’s transfer to Portsmouth has been completed without any last-minute hitches.

And Saints still plan to bring one more, possibly even two more, new attacking recruits to McDiarmid Park.

Loan deals have been considered over the last two days, but the Perth club haven’t taken any of them up.

You can never say never, but Courier Sport understands, as things stands, that’s unlikely to change before the window shuts.

However, there are realistic free agent options on their radar which don’t have to be rushed through.

Saints have a free weekend so, with Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu on international duty and Jamie Gullan injured, aren’t under excessive time pressure.

They already have 13 signings completed.

The wait for number 14 is set to continue beyond the end of the transfer window.