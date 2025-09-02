Adam Forrester RETURNS to St Johnstone from Hearts as Derek McInnes reveals latest twist

Hearts defender Adam Forrester will return to St Johnstone later this week.

Derek McInnes recalled the Scotland under-21 international after new right-back, Christian Borchgrevink, picked up an injury last month.

Forrester had only spent five days at McDiarmid Park and hadn’t played a game.

In the time he has since been with his parent club, Saints have signed another right-back, Liam Smith, who made his debut as a second half substitute against Morton last weekend.

The former Dundee United player can operate on the left of defence, which was the case on Saturday when he replaced Matty Foulds, so Simo Valakari will be well covered on both sides moving forward.

Saints don’t have a match this weekend and the players have been given a few days off.

When they’re back in training on Thursday, Forrester will be part of the group.

The cooperation agreement between the two clubs means, in theory, Forrester can move to and fro as the season progresses.

McInnes explanation

“Adam Forrester will go back to St Johnstone now,” McInnes told Saints TV.

“We brought Adam back a couple of weeks ago basically because we had a couple of inquiries about one or two of our defenders and we just decided to let the window close before we made a decision on that.

“Christian will be back in the next three to four weeks and we do think that it will be fair for Adam to go out now.

“Adam’s understanding of all that.”