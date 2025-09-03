Rebuilding St Johnstone: The inside story of a transformative transfer window

St Johnstone had to be rebuilt.

The club was on its knees, certainly in a football sense, after a miserable few seasons culminated in dropping out of the Premiership for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Every positive trait you would want in a dressing room was lacking.

Carte blanche for those tasked with identifying and recruiting men of good character and good sporting ability has its advantages but also its peril.

What happened in the most seismic player overhaul of the McDiarmid Park era had the potential to put down foundations for a swift bounce-back, or ingrain a diminution of standards which has dragged and kept clubs of a comparable size in the lower leagues for a generation.

Courier Sport draws back the curtain on St Johnstone’s 2025 summer transfer window.

Scale of the task

It’s easy to forget how big the recruitment job head coach, Simo Valakari, and head of football operations, Gus MacPherson, were faced with in May was.

There’s no such thing as a completely clean slate, even when the free transfer list was as obvious and extensive as Valakari’s post-relegation one.

But there was no hiding from the fact that this was the most severe cull of a Perth squad in a generation or more.

Sixteen players were released, two more were placed on the transfer list (and eventually moved on) and only one of the pair offered fresh terms (Drey Wright and Sven Sprangler) signed a new deal.

Oh, and coaches Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland were also cut loose.

To the fair-minded, it has the look of a two-window turnaround. Minimum.

A plan

When an assignment is as extensive as that, the potential for it becoming scatter-gun and going horribly wrong, needs no explaining.

St Johnstone have made a mess of transfer windows which looked far less daunting.

Head coach and head of recruitment knowing and respecting each other’s remit and opinions is also paramount.

Valakari and MacPherson benefitted from this not being their first window.

It proved to be futile, but there was a lot to commend the job done in January given how barren the landscape is for a club marooned at the bottom of the table mid-season.

It was essential that Valakari leaned into MacPherson’s knowledge of the Scottish Championship and the players who have either done well in the league before or have the skillset and mentality that would give them a good chance of adapting to it.

And it was equally important that MacPherson got his talent identification spot on.

Players needed to be sifted before going under a manager’s nose in St Johnstone’s situation when there were so many different directions open to them.

Momentum and opportunities are lost if time is wasted down cul-de-sacs.

That the current total of signings sits at 15 and not one of those has come from abroad speaks volumes about the trust between Valakari and MacPherson.

Never has the phrase “singing from the same hymn sheet” been more relevant.

It doesn’t take hindsight or the closure of the window to recognise a strategy.

In the Perth club’s case, the pauses for breath and reflection have been as significant as the clusters of signings.

Quickly into the market

Phase one required urgency.

The Championship season had finished a week before the Premiership, and the best free agents would want to secure their future before their holidays in the sun.

It was symbolic that a no-frills, protect my goal at costs centre-half was first to be signed.

Jack Baird got that honour.

By the end of May, he had been joined by Morgan Boyes and Jamie Gullan.

You can also put Reghan Tumilty and Sam Stanton into that first bracket – time and profile-wise.

Mixing the new recruits in with boys from the youth set-up and standard-setters like Sprangler and Jason Holt, Valakari had just about enough for the start of pre-season at Stirling University.

Looking further afield

With the free agent market north of the border saturated, horizons were broadened.

Patience had become a virtue by this point.

Plenty of senior goalkeepers were put to Saints by agents, one who had plenty of EFL games and a Premier League club on his CV, but Valakari held his nerve and settled on the conclusion that experience was not the most valuable box he needed to tick in this position.

No stone was left unturned in doing as much homework as they possibly could before agreeing a season-long loan with Portsmouth for Toby Steward.

The left-back tree in Scotland didn’t have much fruit hanging from the branches this summer, particularly ones who aren’t converted wingers.

That led Valakari to Yorkshire and Matty Foulds.

Add in Cheick Diabate and Louis Lloyd, and Valakari had gone from a batch of footballers steeped in the Championship environment to a batch of footballers without a single Scottish football appearance to their name.

Excitement builds

It would be unfair on the first two waves of signings to describe phase three as the squad’s stardust.

But there’s no doubt that persuading Reece McAlear to turn his back on the Premiership, and Stevie Mallan to choose Perth for his comeback season, elevated expectation in the fan base.

The same will have been the case inside the McDiarmid Park dressing room.

Mallan, in particular, is an ‘aura’ footballer.

His arrival almost certainly ended the prospect of Roman Eremenko becoming a St Johnstone player.

But Valakari had got a personality to fulfil the talismanic role he was so disappointed to be denied when an SFA committee blocked his fellow countryman’s move in January.

McAlear had been an aspirational target from the beginning, with Valakari probably suspecting that Livingston’s promotion would have scuppered his chances of signing him.

He might not have been what David Martindale needed for his midfield but the ex-Ayr United and Inverness Caley Thistle man’s combination of power and guile, uncommon in one player in the Championship, was exactly what the Finn required.

Valakari hadn’t taken many, if any, gambles.

But Mallan was worth it.

The opportunity wouldn’t have presented itself to a team in the second tier of the SPFL had it not been for the former St Mirren and Hibs playmaker’s 18-month injury ordeal.

The potential reward quite correctly outweighed the potential risk.

Even Mallan’s recent impact injury doesn’t alter that equation.

Assessing the evidence

The last stage has been about Valakari reacting to what he’s seen of his new-look team in competitive action, where flaws (or potential flaws) exist so he can head them off at the pass and stay in front of the Championship pack.

It’s also been about responding to a significant departure.

An out-and-out right-back was one player he felt was lacking, a wide right attacker another, and a centre-forward (more of that later) was, and still is, the last puzzle to be solved.

Valakari has gone from famine to feast with right-backs.

After agreeing to Adam Forrester’s return as part of the co-operation agreement with Hearts, he now has three of them.

You would imagine Liam Smith will spend more time on the left of the Saints defence as a consequence.

Kai Fotheringham, like McAlear, was a signing you feared would be out of Valakari’s reach, especially when it became clear that English interest in Makenzie Kirk, a player Dundee United boss, Jim Goodwin, admires was pricing out a Scottish transfer.

Josh McPake has been Saints’ best creative player so far – he’s been the league’s best creative player so far.

But Fotheringham has the potential to be just as effective on the opposite third of the pitch.

Which leaves us with one last space to be filled.

Striker uncertainty

It’s arguably Valakari’s greatest achievement thus far that his team are top of the Championship, and haven’t lost any of their nine games in league and cup over 90 minutes, while trying to ensure the Kirk and Uche Ikpeazu sub-plots didn’t derail the early-season momentum he craved and needed.

It shouldn’t be taken for granted how expertly he handled Ikpeazu’s contract stand-off.

The former Hearts striker was neither indulged nor marginalised while he kept his exit options open, and has scored two winning goals, one of which, in Dingwall, will hopefully be reflected upon as a key moment in a title campaign.

Valakari was walking a tightrope on the training ground and in his media duties.

Not once did he fall off.

It was the definition of man-management.

Kirk will have been aware of interest north and south of the border from the day last season ended, maybe even before.

His contract situation was a more traditional one than Ikpeazu’s, though.

And every time he was left out of a starting line-up it was for footballing reasons.

Until last weekend, that is – when Portsmouth’s second bid met St Johnstone’s valuation and Kirk had said his goodbyes on the day before the Morton game.

Saints also did their best to prepare for his likely departure.

Kirk and Lloyd share several footballing attributes.

It’s the Welshman’s injury that has forced the club to think about bringing in one more forward.

The closure of the window without that one more forward being signed is a mild frustration but there’s a realistic prospect that will be addressed with a loan from a Scottish Premiership club, or the arrival of a free agent, before Saints next play a week on Saturday.

There’s already a varied mix of skillsets in the front-third options at McDiarmid Park.

It will be fascinating to see the point of difference Valakari prioritises with his last throw of the dice before January.

The bigger picture

Despite what social media would have you believe, there’s no such thing as winning a transfer window.

And it certainly isn’t just recruitment that determines which team ends up finishing top of their league.

But, from their position at the top of the Championship, Saints can justifiably argue that the business of player trading has set them up with a fighting chance of finishing first, possibly even a realistic chance.

In Ronan Hale, Ross County have the best centre-forward in the division still on their books but it’s looking like in Josh McPake, the Perth side have the most impactive game-changer.

When Bozo Mikulic returns, they should also have the strongest defence. That might actually be the case already.

I would also be surprised if there’s an opposition central midfield that is as prepared to meet a physical challenge as it is a footballing one, sometimes in the same match.

We’re about to enter a hugely informative phase of the season.

How will the team cope without Mallan, who could be out for nearly three months?

Will Kirk’s absence start to be factor?

Who will emerge as the first choice full-back combination?

Can Valakari keep the ones who don’t play as often in those two positions (and other senior pros who don’t fit the ‘regular’ description) happy?

And will the over-reliance on McPake get successfully addressed?

Whether it’s to revive a promotion bid that has faltered, or reinforce one that is still on track, you can be sure there won’t be 14 or 15 new signings in January.

But we can say with some confidence that for either scenario there will be structure, there will be a plan, there will be sequence and there will be ownership backing.

Optimism that St Johnstone now has a well-functioning football operation is real.

Put that down as a tangible transfer window win.