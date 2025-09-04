Uche Ikpeazu’s advice to Makenzie Kirk revealed as St Johnstone striker backs more stars to earn big moves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Uche Ikpeazu’s advice to Makenzie Kirk revealed as St Johnstone striker backs more stars to earn big moves

The experienced forward believes other players at McDiarmid Park can progress to a higher level.

Uche Ikpeazu in conversation with Makenzie Kirk before a game.
Uche Ikpeazu believes Makenzie Kirk will be a success. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

The St Johnstone players should use Makenzie Kirk’s big-money move to England as a motivation, according to Uche Ikpeazu.

The Perth striker is thrilled that his former team-mate has been snapped up by Portsmouth.

And he believes there are others in the McDiarmid Park dressing room who should aspire to use Saints success as a springboard to move up the career ladder at a later date.

“Obviously, I played in the Championship and it’s a great level,” said Ikpeazu.

“I had one year at Wycombe, did well and Middlesbrough bought me.

“That shows you what can happen.

“For Makenzie, as a young player, to come in and do as well as he has and kick on, I’m buzzing for him.

“He sat next to me in the changing room so I will miss his banter and everything, but that’s football.

“Go and be great.

Makenzie Kirk scores against Raith Rovers.
Makenzie Kirk has scored four goals this season. Image: SNS.

“That should be an inspiration to everyone in our team when you see a player like that do well.

“I think it’s inspiring for the rest of the lads, including myself.

“Because that’s the level you want to be at.

“He’s done extremely well, even though we were relegated.

“For such a young lad, he’s got massive potential, and I hope he goes all the way.”

The 29-year-old added: “It’s not only about Makenzie.

“There are so many young players in the team with massive potential.

“In terms of characters, I think we’ve recruited really well.

“The changing room is a lot better.

“So, there are so many players in this team who can kick on.”

Fierce competition

Ikpeazu has backed Kirk to thrive in England’s second tier once he acclimatises to his new environment.

“Everyone’s journey is different,” he said. “I entered the Championship when I was 25 at Wycombe, who were down the bottom.

“Makenzie has gone to a team which I think will do decent.

“I gave him the advice not to leave any stone unturned. Because the level is amazing and, at the same time, cut-throat.

“There’s always someone ready to take your spot. The competition is fiercer because there’s more money.

“That’s what happens the higher you go.

“It was a bit different for me because I moved around my whole career.

“This is his first time he’s moving away. But he will adapt.

“I know a few players at Portsmouth as well so I think the lads there will look after him.”

Uganda World Cup qualifiers

The Championship season has been paused for Saints, with Ikpeazu and Adama Sidibeh on international duty.

The former Hearts man is hoping to make his Uganda debut at long last, in Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Mozambique.

“I’ve been called up a couple of times but because of circumstances, injuries, I’ve not been able to fulfil that call-up,” he said.

“The last time was just before I did my knee.

“I’m now fit and healthy.

“To get the opportunity to represent the national team is thanks to St Johnstone.

Uche Ikpeazu scores the winner against Ross County.
Uche Ikpeazu scores the winner against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“My start to the season has obviously given the manager something to think about.

“World Cup qualifiers, I want to be a big part of that.

“Hopefully I get a debut and a goal. That would be amazing. My mum is from Uganda.

“I love Uganda and the people. I’m really looking forward to representing them.”

Conversation