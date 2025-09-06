Simo Valakari gives St Johnstone transfer window verdict – and reveals how he wants to be remembered when he LEAVES

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari gives St Johnstone transfer window verdict – and reveals how he wants to be remembered when he LEAVES

The Finn is conscious of his McDiarmid Park legacy.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari, has insisted how he is viewed AFTER he leaves St Johnstone is as important as how he’s viewed while he’s in his Perth post.

And that’s why the Finn has been careful with every penny spent in his first summer transfer window at McDiarmid Park.

Had Valakari sought more money for his recruitment kitty, the club’s American owners would likely have sanctioned it.

Fourteen players have been brought in, but the books have been balanced by some high-profile departures – Makenzie Kirk, with a £500,000 transfer fee, the most recent of those.

That leaves scope to do more business with free agents or loans, and then fix the moving car in January, if necessary.

Valakari has earned the faith of chairman, Adam Webb, and his co-investors.

The same applies to the fan-base, after the playing squad overhaul gave Saints supporters a team they could get behind again at long last.

But the head coach vowed he will never “abuse” that trust.

Adam Webb outside the St Johnstone shop.
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I try to be a man of my word,” said Valakari.

“And I promised to our owners that I’m not going to abuse their money.

“I don’t see how the club can, in the long term, work sustainably if I start doing that.

“That’s not fair to the fans either.

“They need a stable club for the long-term

“If we start going crazy and burning everything, that’s not what I would want to be remembered for when I look back on my time.

“Is it my weakness that I’m not asking for more and more?

“I do believe that recruitment is very important but so is what we’re doing through the week on the training field, with the right characters, working towards our goals

“If we need it, I know the owners will back us and we will do it.”

Sticking to a plan

Scott Fraser is currently on trial at McDiarmid Park and Valakari is casting an eye over potential available strikers.

But the closure of the transfer window and an international break is a good time to reflect on the May to August recruitment planning and work.

“I think the biggest thing was we talked inside the club about what we want to be,” said Valakari. “How we want to look as a club and as a team.

“Then we kept our heads cool when the pressure was on after the relegation.

Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“We trusted our process.

“Everyone was expecting some kind of reaction, and it would have been easy to go with crazy spending, throwing the money around.

“Yes, it was a huge task but the big thing I’ve said all along is that it’s still a huge task.

“It’s not like this is our final product.

“We are not the finished article.

“What we have done this summer is put down the foundation that we can build from to be an even stronger team and club.

“In a positive way, this is the minimum that we needed to do.

“We have done the foundation. Now we keep working as a whole club.”

Part of a team

A coach would be nothing without his insight and instinct but Valakari has just been one part of a recruitment team.

“Big credit to the board of directors and Gus (MacPherson) relentlessly helping me to identify these targets and understand what is needed for us in the Championship,” he said.

“We have a clear plan for how I want our club to work.

“If we do everything just by intuition we would get lost in emotion and lost by results, good and bad.

“Data gives us some kind of guidance where to go.

“Then you bring your intuition.

“After that you bring your art of coaching on the training field.”

