More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on prospect of signing one more striker

Makenzie Kirk was sold to Portsmouth on deadline day.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari in the dugout before a game.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, still wants to sign another attacker.

But he won’t be heartbroken if he doesn’t get one.

Deadline day moves to replace Makenzie Kirk didn’t bear fruit, with Valakari still assessing whether to dip into the Scottish Premiership loan market or take a gamble on a free agent.

The Finn has confidence in the goal-scoring ability of the strikers he already has at McDiarmid Park.

And he confirmed that Welshman, Louis Lloyd, was brought in as a pre-emptive move to cover the Perth club for Makenzie Kirk’s probable departure.

“It’s fair to say we are still looking,” said Valakari.

“Selling Makenzie freed up one place and now Stevie Mallan is injured as well.

“Yes, we’re looking.

“But if nothing happens, we are totally fine with that as well.

“We have depth in our squad.

“If Louis hadn’t got injured, we probably wouldn’t even be looking.

“Louis was a replacement for Makenzie if he went – or if another striker left.

Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
Louis Lloyd broke his foot in training. Image: SNS.

“But things change. We need to be conscious of new situations and make the best decision for this moment.

“We don’t need to rush or panic. I have big belief in my players and what they can do.

“I’m totally comfortable if we don’t bring anybody in.

“There is still a lot of scope for improvement with my players.

“The rules let us bring in a loan this month and there are free agents – let’s see what happens.”

Working the goalkeeper

You couldn’t say that Saints have been low scorers in the early weeks of the season.

The League Cup last-16 clash with Motherwell was the only occasion they didn’t find the net.

Valakari’s side are averaging over two goals a game in the Championship.

And none of their 10 were scored by Kirk.

The head coach does believe there is plenty of scope to get better in the final third, however.

“In the games we have played we have had a big volume of chances,” he said.

“One of the improvements we can make is being more clinical.

“If you shoot over 20 times and only hit the target with five of them (as happened in the 1-1 draw with Morton), it’s not easy to win.

Josh McPake scores to make it 1-1 against Morton.
Josh McPake scores to make it 1-1 against Morton. Image: SNS.

“We must work the opposition goalkeeper more.

“I’ve always said that we need more goals from midfield as well – and from set-pieces.

“I do believe we have enough goals in this team.

“Kai (Fotheringham) will score, Uche (Ikpeazu) will score, Adama (Sidibeh) will score, Josh (McPake) is already scoring regularly, Jamie (Gullan) has been scoring.

“If we keep improving and adapting in the final third, the goals will come.”

Adam Forrester is back

Meanwhile, Valakari had no hesitation in bringing Adam Forrester back on loan from Hearts, even though fellow defender, Liam Smith, was signed while the Scotland under-21 international had been recalled to Tynecastle.

“It’s funny how football goes sometimes,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of full-backs now.

“It’s competition and competition brings out the best in players.

“There was no reluctance on my part to bring Adam back when Hearts said that could happen.

“I want fierce battles for places in the team, and I want players who can play different positions.

“As we saw with Liam last weekend, he can play at left-back. He looked very comfortable there.”

