Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone star gets recovery date that could trigger big comeback

The Croatian sustained his injury in February.

By Eric Nicolson
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

Bozo Mikulic has got a date in his diary that will hopefully trigger a return to team training with St Johnstone.

Head coach Simo Valakari admitted that to the untrained eye the centre-back looks “ahead of schedule” on his comeback from an ACL operation in March.

And after an appointment with his Croatian surgeon at the start of next month, the plan is for Mikulic to complete the last stage of the recuperation process after it.

“Bozo will go back to Croatia at the start of October for the testing of his knee with the doctor who did his operation,” said Valakari.

“Once we get the results we will know how we can approach the final part of his rehab.

“That final stage is getting him into team training and things like that.

You can’t rush it,” St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on Bozo Mikulic

“When you watch him, he looks fit.

“He is doing all the sharp movements, twisting and turning, working with the ball, making passes.

“But we need to make sure that not just the knee, but all the muscles around it, are strong enough for the next step.

“You can’t rush it.

“With my very thin knowledge of medical things, I would say he is ahead of schedule.

“There have been no setbacks, which tells me that the plan has been very good.”

Saints’ comeback strikers

Jamie Gullan and Louis Lloyd will both be back in the Saints team before Mikulic.

The former still has a chance of featuring against his old club, Raith Rovers, on Saturday, while the Welsh striker has made an important step on his journey back from a broken foot.

“Everything is going as planned with Jamie,” Valakari reported.

“He’s doing his individual rehab on the pitch.

St Johnstone's Jamie Gullan during a break in play.
Jamie Gullan injured his groin against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“It will be touch and go for next weekend against Raith Rovers but he hasn’t been ruled out.

Games come quickly after – on the Friday and then the Tuesday. He’ll be back somewhere around there.

“Louis has started running.

“We’ll see how that goes and whether there is any reaction.

“That will give us a clearer picture of when we can hope to get him back.

“So far, so good.”

