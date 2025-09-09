St Johnstone set to sign winger on loan from Premiership club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign winger on loan from Premiership club

Simo Valakari is on the verge of completing his 15th summer transfer deal.

By Eric Nicolson
Jannik Wanner before a Livingston game.
Jannik Wanner is a St Johnstone transfer target. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have lined up a short-term loan for Livingston winger Jannik Wanner.

The Haiti-born 25-year-old, whose career was previously based in Germany and Austria, signed a three-year deal with the recently promoted Premiership club in the summer.

A five-figure transfer fee was paid after Wanner scored nine goals and produced 13 assists for SKU Amstetten in Austria’s second tier.

Jannik Wanner during a Livingston warm-up.
Livingston’s Jannik Wanner is set for a St Johnstone loan. Image: SNS.

Wanner twice came off the bench for Livingston in League Cup group games but hasn’t featured in the Premiership.

Courier Sport understands that David Martindale is open to the idea of a loan through to January.

If a deal gets completed, it will be Saints’ 15th of the summer.

Given Simo Valakari still hopes to pick-up a striker, on loan or on the free agent market, that figure may yet rise to 16.

