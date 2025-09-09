St Johnstone set to sign winger on loan from Premiership club

St Johnstone have lined up a short-term loan for Livingston winger Jannik Wanner.

The Haiti-born 25-year-old, whose career was previously based in Germany and Austria, signed a three-year deal with the recently promoted Premiership club in the summer.

A five-figure transfer fee was paid after Wanner scored nine goals and produced 13 assists for SKU Amstetten in Austria’s second tier.

Wanner twice came off the bench for Livingston in League Cup group games but hasn’t featured in the Premiership.

Courier Sport understands that David Martindale is open to the idea of a loan through to January.

If a deal gets completed, it will be Saints’ 15th of the summer.

Given Simo Valakari still hopes to pick-up a striker, on loan or on the free agent market, that figure may yet rise to 16.