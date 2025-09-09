Jannik Wanner reveals skillset he’ll bring to St Johnstone as Championship rivals make Scott Fraser pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jannik Wanner reveals skillset he’ll bring to St Johnstone as Championship rivals make Scott Fraser pitch

The Livingston winger has arrived on loan until January.

By Eric Nicolson
Jannik Wanner during a Livingston warm-up.
Livingston's Jannik Wanner is set for a St Johnstone loan. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone loan signing, Jannik Wanner, has a “good feeling” about his switch to McDiarmid Park.

The 25-year-old winger has followed Reece McAlear’s career path by swapping Livingston for Perth.

In Wanner’s case, it’s a loan until January after agreeing a long-term deal in West Lothian just a few months ago.

And the forward, who can operate on both sides of the pitch, is ready to hit the ground running in Saints’ top of the table clash against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

“It feels very good to be here and I am very happy for the opportunity,” said Wanner, who has been playing in Austria’s second tier.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the fans and all of the staff.

Jannik Wanner before a Livingston game.
Jannik Wanner is a St Johnstone transfer target. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully we will have a lot of victories together.

“Everyone has been very kind to me – I have a good feeling about this.

“It was good to get in as soon as possible so that I am familiar with everyone ahead of Saturday.”

Dribbler

Wanner added: “I have played in a few different positions, but I am comfortable as a winger or as a number 10. That is what I enjoy the most.

“I like to create chances, dribble with the ball, get a lot of assists and some goals too. I want to help as much as possible.”

Scott Fraser points on the pitch while playing for Dundee.
Scott Fraser. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Meanwhile, Scott Fraser’s training spell with Saints has come to an end.

Courier Sport understands that the former Dundee United midfielder is now with Ross County as he seeks to find a new club to end his stint as a free agent.

