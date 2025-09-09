Jannik Wanner reveals skillset he’ll bring to St Johnstone as Championship rivals make Scott Fraser pitch

New St Johnstone loan signing, Jannik Wanner, has a “good feeling” about his switch to McDiarmid Park.

The 25-year-old winger has followed Reece McAlear’s career path by swapping Livingston for Perth.

In Wanner’s case, it’s a loan until January after agreeing a long-term deal in West Lothian just a few months ago.

And the forward, who can operate on both sides of the pitch, is ready to hit the ground running in Saints’ top of the table clash against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

“It feels very good to be here and I am very happy for the opportunity,” said Wanner, who has been playing in Austria’s second tier.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the fans and all of the staff.

“Hopefully we will have a lot of victories together.

“Everyone has been very kind to me – I have a good feeling about this.

“It was good to get in as soon as possible so that I am familiar with everyone ahead of Saturday.”

Dribbler

Wanner added: “I have played in a few different positions, but I am comfortable as a winger or as a number 10. That is what I enjoy the most.

“I like to create chances, dribble with the ball, get a lot of assists and some goals too. I want to help as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Scott Fraser’s training spell with Saints has come to an end.

Courier Sport understands that the former Dundee United midfielder is now with Ross County as he seeks to find a new club to end his stint as a free agent.