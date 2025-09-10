How data helped lead St Johnstone to Jannik Wanner

Jannik Wanner will bring dynamism to St Johnstone’s frontline, according to head coach Simo Valakari.

The left-footed winger, who can operate on both flanks, is “rapid”.

And bringing him to McDiarmid Park on a loan from Livingston gives the Perth boss another string to his attacking bow.

“Jannik is an out and out winger who can play right and left side,” said Valakari.

“He’s rapid – a good creator with the ball and good in combinations with other players in tight spaces.

“That’s a different variation to what we have in the squad – another solution in the final third.

“It’s not just raw speed – it’s acceleration over short bursts and picking up second balls.

“Jannik is a very dynamic player.

“He’s performed at a good level.

“Every season he’s played most of the games for his teams and has a good number of goals and assists.

“That tells you he’s not a one-season wonder.”

Data-led deal for Saints

Valakari admitted that data has played a big part in Saints’ latest transfer deal.

“We have been following Jannik for a long time,” he explained.

“Football is a small world.

“Through data and conversations, we have done a lot of homework.

“I heard good things, and the stats show up very well.

“Now we need to see how he adapts to our way of doing things.”

Haiti-born German winger Wanner signed a long-term contract in West Lothian in the summer after earning a five-figure move from the Austrian second tier.

Livi boss David Martindale is seeking to accelerate the 25-year-old’s acclimatisation to Scottish football with Saints, and certainly hasn’t discarded him.

“Jannik hasn’t played much since signing,” Valakari added.

“He’s fit but game-time is the only thing he’s lacking.

“That’s the reason Livingston want to put him on loan – to get minutes and adapt to Scottish football.

“I keep saying that this is a special football country.

“You need to adapt to Scottish football and sometimes it takes players a bit longer to do that.”