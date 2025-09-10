How data helped lead St Johnstone to Jannik Wanner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How data helped lead St Johnstone to Jannik Wanner

The "rapid" winger has joined the Perth club on loan from Livingston.

By Eric Nicolson
Jannik Wanner in the McDiarmid Park tunnel at a signing photocall.
Jannik Wanner is "rapid", according to Simo Valakari. Image: PPA.

Jannik Wanner will bring dynamism to St Johnstone’s frontline, according to head coach Simo Valakari.

The left-footed winger, who can operate on both flanks, is “rapid”.

And bringing him to McDiarmid Park on a loan from Livingston gives the Perth boss another string to his attacking bow.

“Jannik is an out and out winger who can play right and left side,” said Valakari.

“He’s rapid – a good creator with the ball and good in combinations with other players in tight spaces.

“That’s a different variation to what we have in the squad – another solution in the final third.

“It’s not just raw speed – it’s acceleration over short bursts and picking up second balls.

“Jannik is a very dynamic player.

“He’s performed at a good level.

“Every season he’s played most of the games for his teams and has a good number of goals and assists.

“That tells you he’s not a one-season wonder.”

Data-led deal for Saints

Valakari admitted that data has played a big part in Saints’ latest transfer deal.

“We have been following Jannik for a long time,” he explained.

“Football is a small world.

“Through data and conversations, we have done a lot of homework.

“I heard good things, and the stats show up very well.

“Now we need to see how he adapts to our way of doing things.”

Haiti-born German winger Wanner signed a long-term contract in West Lothian in the summer after earning a five-figure move from the Austrian second tier.

Livi boss David Martindale is seeking to accelerate the 25-year-old’s acclimatisation to Scottish football with Saints, and certainly hasn’t discarded him.

“Jannik hasn’t played much since signing,” Valakari added.

“He’s fit but game-time is the only thing he’s lacking.

“That’s the reason Livingston want to put him on loan – to get minutes and adapt to Scottish football.

“I keep saying that this is a special football country.

“You need to adapt to Scottish football and sometimes it takes players a bit longer to do that.”

