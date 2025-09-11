St Johnstone get big Jamie Gullan news ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone get big Jamie Gullan news ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Saints' ex-Raith attacker was injured against Arbroath.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Jamie Gullan wants to face his old club. Image: SNS.

Jamie Gullan has a chance of featuring for St Johnstone against his old club, Raith Rovers, this weekend.

Gullan, who has bagged five goals in eight appearances since arriving at McDiarmid Park in the summer, injured his groin in Saints’ August win over Arbroath.

Initial reports suggested the ex-Raith Rovers star faced several weeks on the side-lines, but he is set to return to training this week – and could play some part in Saturday’s huge clash at Stark’s Park.

Jamie Gullan gets treatment before being substituted.
Jamie Gullan went off early against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“Jamie is progressing well,” said Saints boss Simo Valakari.

“Hopefully he is able to play some part in team training on Thursday, then we’ll take it from there.”

On Gullan’s importance to his side, Valakari has said: “We knew Jamie’s qualities when he signed him.

“What I like a lot is that he’s a mix between a striker and midfielder.

“When he’s on the field we have two strikers, but we also have an extra midfielder.

“He can play this hybrid role – scoring goals, assisting and his work off the ball has been very good.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari with his Glen's manager of the month award.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thanks new backroom team after winning award
Dylan Easton smiling during a game with St Johnstone.
Dylan Easton: What went wrong at St Johnstone for Raith Rovers star with Barcelona…
Joel Nouble in action for Arbroath.
Joel Nouble should be Jannik Wanner's role model in St Johnstone loan as David…
Jannik Wanner in the McDiarmid Park tunnel at a signing photocall.
How data helped lead St Johnstone to Jannik Wanner
Callum Davidson in the main stand at Ross County before their game against Arbroath.
Should St Johnstone fans be worried about Callum Davidson's shock Ross County appointment?
Jannik Wanner during a Livingston warm-up.
Jannik Wanner reveals skillset he'll bring to St Johnstone as Championship rivals make Scott…
Jannik Wanner before a Livingston game.
St Johnstone set to sign winger on loan from Premiership club
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone star learns key date that could trigger big comeback
Simo Valakari in the dugout before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on prospect of signing one more striker
Simo Valakari applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Simo Valakari gives St Johnstone transfer window verdict - and reveals how he wants…
2

Conversation