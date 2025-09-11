St Johnstone get big Jamie Gullan news ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Jamie Gullan has a chance of featuring for St Johnstone against his old club, Raith Rovers, this weekend.

Gullan, who has bagged five goals in eight appearances since arriving at McDiarmid Park in the summer, injured his groin in Saints’ August win over Arbroath.

Initial reports suggested the ex-Raith Rovers star faced several weeks on the side-lines, but he is set to return to training this week – and could play some part in Saturday’s huge clash at Stark’s Park.

“Jamie is progressing well,” said Saints boss Simo Valakari.

“Hopefully he is able to play some part in team training on Thursday, then we’ll take it from there.”

On Gullan’s importance to his side, Valakari has said: “We knew Jamie’s qualities when he signed him.

“What I like a lot is that he’s a mix between a striker and midfielder.

“When he’s on the field we have two strikers, but we also have an extra midfielder.

“He can play this hybrid role – scoring goals, assisting and his work off the ball has been very good.”