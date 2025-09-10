Should St Johnstone fans be worried about Callum Davidson’s shock Ross County appointment?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should St Johnstone fans be worried about Callum Davidson’s shock Ross County appointment?

The double-winning McDiarmid Park manager has got a new job in the Highlands.

Callum Davidson in the main stand at Ross County before their game against Arbroath.
Callum Davidson is back in work with Ross County. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Callum Davidson’s appointment as Tony Docherty’s number two at Ross County will pit St Johnstone’s double-winning boss against his old club for the first time since his 2023 sacking.

It’s an intriguing choice by both men.

Big-spending County were hot favourites to win the Championship before a ball was kicked.

And even though they are winless and bottom of the table, eight points adrift of Saints, many supporters still view the Highlanders as their chief title rivals.

Courier Sport explores the potential threat to the Perth side of this new Dingwall management partnership.

Two bosses

The Docherty-Davidson dynamic will be fundamental to County’s success or otherwise.

It remains one of football’s oldest truisms that the most common, many would say the most effective, coaching structure is a career manager assisted by a career assistant manager.

Both Docherty and Davidson have spent plenty of time in the dugout as a number two – the former under Derek McInnes at four clubs over 16 years, and the latter under Tommy Wright, Gary Rowett and Stevie Crawford.

But, in the present day, both would undeniably view themselves as managers.

And rightly so.

Davidson has two trophies to his name with Saints and masterminded a headline-grabbing Scottish Cup upset at Ibrox with Queen’s Park.

Callum Davidson kisses the Scottish Cup trophy.
Callum Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup after leading St Johnstone to victory at Hampden. Image: SNS

A suited, as opposed to a tracksuited, Docherty looked to the manner born in many regards in his two years at Dens Park.

Even without factoring into the equation that John Robertson is another ex-boss in the backroom staff at Ross County, both men will have adjustments to make.

Does Docherty now delegate more than he might have been inclined to while at Dundee, where he had a more ‘traditional’ coaching set-up, albeit Stuart Taylor did have some experience as a number one?

And will Davidson get job satisfaction in a role that carries far less responsibility than the one he’s become accustomed to in recent years?

Organising a defence

If you were to drill down into Docherty’s Dundee sacking, which still feels harsh to this day, some eye-watering goals-conceded numbers are front and centre.

Under his watch, the Dark Blues threatened to break the sort of records you don’t want on your CV.

Tony Docherty, deep in thought.
Tony Docherty’s Dundee team conceded a lot of goals last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And he’s now inherited a County team that already has big issues on that score.

In Davidson, Docherty has chosen a coach who has earned admirers everywhere he’s gone for being able to ingrain good habits into players on the training ground and implement a defensive structure that is hard to break down.

It’s inconceivable that this skillset won’t be tapped into.

In-game management

Gleaning an insight into Davidson’s ability to react during a game, and change the flow of it, was one of the benefits of being in football grounds in the ‘no fans’ season that secured his place in St Johnstone’s history.

Scottish football’s history, for that matter.

This was Davidson’s most successful campaign by some distance and, compared to his peers, his in-game management was exemplary.

Clearly, the two seasons that followed produced diminishing returns and perceived tactical stubbornness became a theme, but that shock Queen’s Park win against Rangers last season was a timely reminder of the sharpness of Davidson’s football brain.

Callum Davidson on the touchline while St Johnstone manager
Callum Davidson gets a message across to his St Johnstone team. Image: SNS.

Dundee fans used Docherty’s substitutions, or lack of them, and a lot of points dropped late on in matches as a stick to beat him with last season.

And County conceded a last-gasp winner to Arbroath on Saturday, his first match in charge.

Davidson may have a significant influence – for the better – in that regard.

Knowing the league

Davidson has more recent experience of coaching and managing in the second tier than Docherty.

His spell in the dugout at Queen’s Park lasted from January 2024 to March 2025.

As with Docherty at Dens, hindsight backs up the immediate gut instinct that this was an unjust sacking.

Callum Davidson at a Queen's Park photocall.
Callum Davidson was sacked by Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Davidson knows most of the players in the league, has coached or managed quite a few and is well-versed in the requirements of winning games in the Championship.

Is that a priceless positive?

Simo Valakari’s start to life as a manager in an unfamiliar league would suggest otherwise.

But it can’t hurt.

Knowing St Johnstone

Davidson versus the club he played for with great success, coached with great success and managed with great success will be a prominent sub-plot in the remaining three (or more) fixtures between Saints and County.

He’s a Perth legend, no doubt about that, but does he have what could be termed ‘inside knowledge’?

The short answer is ‘no’.

Although Davidson saw Saints play on plenty of occasions last season, usually as a BBC Radio Scotland pundit, he’s not been at their games regularly, if ever, during the current campaign.

Such has been the churn of players since he was sacked in the spring of 2023, all of the senior pros who played for Davidson have moved on.

St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

Fran Franczak, Taylor Steven and Scott Bright were coming through the academy ranks back then but weren’t part of the first team squad.

Davidson’s love for St Johnstone hasn’t diminished since he lost his job – he attended the 2014 Scottish Cup anniversary dinner and was a guest of the club for the first league match of last season when Adam Webb took over from Geoff Brown.

But he won’t possess any inside information that will prove valuable in his new job.

In fact, Docherty’s knowledge of coming up against a Simo Valakari team, and a few of the players who survived the summer cull, will be deeper.

