Joel Nouble should be Jannik Wanner’s role model in St Johnstone loan as David Martindale reveals recall plan

David Martindale hopes Joel Nouble’s Arbroath success story can be a template for Jannik Wanner at St Johnstone.

As was the case for Nouble in 2021, the German winger has been quickly sent out on loan by Livingston after signing a three-year contract.

There’s a recall clause should the 25-year-old make a big impact in the Championship with Saints.

And bringing their player back to West Lothian after he has made a stunning impact in the second tier would be a familiar tale.

“There’s a recall/break clause in January for us and St Johnstone,” Martindale said.

“Hopefully in January we’re using that clause.

“We did something similar with Joel Nouble.

“And Joel had a better understanding of the Scottish game having played in the UK previously.”

Five into four

By loaning Wanner to Saints, Martindale is seeking to fast-track the forward’s career in Scotland after making the move from Austria’s second division.

“I want to run with four wingers here,” he said.

“Tete (Yengi) came to the table a couple of weeks ago and said he’d be interested in staying.

“I was happy to do that after speaking to Tete, his agent and the club.

“So, it left me with five wingers.

“Then you’re looking at Jannik.

“Jannik is the one who is needing as much game-time as possible to try and get him up to speed with the demands of Scottish football.

“I could have been selfish from a squad point of view and kept Jannik in the building.

“But I think that would have been detrimental to Jannik’s playing time and his progression.

“It would probably have set him back six months because by January you’re maybe then looking to get him out for playing time.

“It was just about getting Jannik minutes.”

Good reports on Jannik

Martindale added: “I watched a lot of his footage and got good reports on him.

“When you sign someone, you always hope they’re going to come in and light up the training sessions and be the best player on the park.

“To be honest, I’ve not seen that from anyone I’ve signed.

“The ability level at Livingston and in Scottish football is far higher than it gets credit for in my opinion.

“So, there was always going to be a bit of development and adaptation period thrown in there with Jannik signing.

“The top end of the Championship is a very good level and the quicker we get him adapted to Scottish football the better it is going to be for Livingston.”