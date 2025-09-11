Joel Nouble should be Jannik Wanner’s role model in St Johnstone loan as David Martindale reveals recall plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joel Nouble should be Jannik Wanner’s role model in St Johnstone loan as David Martindale reveals recall plan

The 25-year-old winger has joined Saints until January.

By Eric Nicolson
Joel Nouble in action for Arbroath.
Joel Nouble was a hero at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

David Martindale hopes Joel Nouble’s Arbroath success story can be a template for Jannik Wanner at St Johnstone.

As was the case for Nouble in 2021, the German winger has been quickly sent out on loan by Livingston after signing a three-year contract.

There’s a recall clause should the 25-year-old make a big impact in the Championship with Saints.

And bringing their player back to West Lothian after he has made a stunning impact in the second tier would be a familiar tale.

Jannik Wanner warming up for a match with a ball in the air in front of him
Livingston’s Jannik Wanner has joined St Johnstone on loan. Image: SNS.

“There’s a recall/break clause in January for us and St Johnstone,” Martindale said.

“Hopefully in January we’re using that clause.

“We did something similar with Joel Nouble.

“And Joel had a better understanding of the Scottish game having played in the UK previously.”

Five into four

By loaning Wanner to Saints, Martindale is seeking to fast-track the forward’s career in Scotland after making the move from Austria’s second division.

“I want to run with four wingers here,” he said.

“Tete (Yengi) came to the table a couple of weeks ago and said he’d be interested in staying.

“I was happy to do that after speaking to Tete, his agent and the club.

“So, it left me with five wingers.

“Then you’re looking at Jannik.

“Jannik is the one who is needing as much game-time as possible to try and get him up to speed with the demands of Scottish football.

“I could have been selfish from a squad point of view and kept Jannik in the building.

“But I think that would have been detrimental to Jannik’s playing time and his progression.

“It would probably have set him back six months because by January you’re maybe then looking to get him out for playing time.

“It was just about getting Jannik minutes.”

Good reports on Jannik

Martindale added: “I watched a lot of his footage and got good reports on him.

“When you sign someone, you always hope they’re going to come in and light up the training sessions and be the best player on the park.

“To be honest, I’ve not seen that from anyone I’ve signed.

“The ability level at Livingston and in Scottish football is far higher than it gets credit for in my opinion.

“So, there was always going to be a bit of development and adaptation period thrown in there with Jannik signing.

“The top end of the Championship is a very good level and the quicker we get him adapted to Scottish football the better it is going to be for Livingston.”

