Dylan Easton: What went wrong at St Johnstone for Raith Rovers star with Barcelona academy level talent?

There will be no shortage of ex-St Johnstone players capable of wounding the Perth club in Saturday’s top of the table Championship clash at Stark’s Park.

Scott Brown is one of the league’s best central midfielders, Paul Hanlon one of the league’s best centre-halves and Josh Rae has restored his reputation in Fife having endured a McDiarmid Park Premiership nightmare.

But it’s Rovers’ talismanic playmaker, already on nine goals for the season, who will be greatest cause for concern to Simo Valakari as Saints seek to open-up a gap at the summit of the table and extend the only unbeaten record in the SPFL’s lower leagues.

Dylan Easton never played a competitive game for the St Johnstone first team.

And his raw ability and career since leaving in 2015 will put him near the top of the “if only” list.

Alistair Stevenson, who was tipped off about the boy with the Beatles haircut and signed him, never doubted Easton’s talent.

In fact, the hugely respect academy chief saw a player who he believed wouldn’t have looked out of place at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy.

What Easton could do on the pitch wasn’t the issue 10 years ago.

It was just a pity that the penny didn’t drop about what it took to be a professional footballer until after he was released.

Berwick v Rangers

“I got a phonecall from my son-in-law, Gavin,” Stevenson told Courier Sport.

“He’s a big Rangers man.

“Berwick Rangers were playing against Rangers (in Division Three) and he texted me midway through the second half of the game.

“He said: ‘You’ve got to come and see this guy. There’s this boy with a mop-top haircut who looks like one of the Beatles. He’s just come off the park to a standing ovation, he was that good.’

“I made enquiries on the back of it, and we ended up getting him here.

“He was exactly what we thought – a star player with so much ability.

“I used him as a number 10 or wide. Most managers have done that since. He was never going to be a defensive midfielder, that’s for sure.

“In terms of raw talent, I think I’d have to put him as one of the top players I brought into the club.

“As youngster, I could have seen him playing in Celtic’s youth team or even Barcelona’s – and being outstanding.

“He was that good – a terrific talent.

“Dylan did some magic things with a football when he was here, and he’s done that everywhere he’s gone since.

“Would he be able to do the other things that are required off the pitch?

“That was the big question we had at the time.”

From youths to first team

Stevenson spotted and nurtured players like Kieran McAnespie, Danny Griffin, Jason Kerr and Ali McCann in two spells as a head of youth, before recently stepping back into a part-time role.

And he knows better than most that the transition from prodigy to pro is laced with jeopardy.

So it proved for Easton.

“Dylan played with the youth team before going into the first team environment,” Stevenson recalled.

“That was probably the turning point for him with us.

“Up until then I’d been looking after him, making sure he was getting on his bus in the morning.

“I’d pick him up at the station and get him to the park.

“I always remembered something Sir Alex Ferguson had said – when you get somebody that good at that age, put somebody in charge of him.

“That somebody was me!

“But when you go into the first team squad things change.

“Dylan would be trying to get lifts in the morning off the first team players.

“Sometimes he’d be late and would miss his pick-up, which meant being late for training.

“It was really difficult for him.

“He was having to get up at six, get a bus into Edinburgh city centre and be at Perth for half-eight or quarter-to-nine in the morning.

“It was a massive commitment.

“We all liked Dylan.

“In the end, Tommy (Wright) probably didn’t think he could trust him, which was fair enough.

“You have to remember the quality of player we had at St Johnstone at the time.

“That team won the Scottish Cup.

“It’s a credit to Dylan that he realised what he needed to do to have a career after he left us.

“When he became a dad, he texted me a picture of his wee one and told me that his whole outlook on life and football had changed.

“He’s now coaching kids as well.

“We spoke a bit when he was up at McDiarmid for the cup game earlier in the season and he was telling me he was still trying to add more to his game as well.

“I saw he scored with a header at the weekend, which must have been a first!”

Viral challenge

Although St Johnstone supporters weren’t treated to the goals, assists, tricks and flicks that have seen him become an adored hero in Kirkcaldy (helped by the fact he recently turned down a move to Dunfermline), Easton did entertain them with a dressing room challenge that went viral on the internet.

He was stood in the middle, as 12 of his team-mates, sat on benches in front of him, headed a ball back in succession before, with the 47th touch, he cushioned it into a bin.

“They asked me to go in and watch it,” said Stevenson.

“I said: ‘No chance – if you get in trouble, I don’t want to know about it!’

“They made it look easy, but it wasn’t.

“Dylan was the main man in the middle, but the rest of the group had to keep getting the ball back to him.

“He was shuffling them about to get boys in the positions he wanted because it didn’t work first time.

“Eventually when they did it, it brought the house down.

“It was great for team building, especially when it went viral.”

So many footballers drop out of the game after being released at a young age.

Stevenson takes great pride and satisfaction if they bounce back at another club.

“I always love to see players we’ve had do well,” he said.

“There are plenty who fall through the net and reboot.

“Look at Ewan Loudon’s brilliant goal for Montrose the other day.

“Fantastic.

“John Robertson (with 10 goals to his name at East Kilbride) is like Dylan.

“Exactly the same.

“Some of them struggle to cope with authority when they’re young.

“But I would always say: ‘Give me a rogue who can play, and I’ll suffer him!’”

St Johnstone fans will be hoping Easton doesn’t make them suffer this weekend.