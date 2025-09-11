St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thanks new backroom team after winning award

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has dedicated his first manager of the month award in Scotland to his coaching staff – and everybody else at McDiarmid Park who has helped bring about a fast start to their season.

The Finn, who received the recognition for Saints’ unbeaten start to the Championship season in August, revamped his backroom team in the summer.

Son, Paavo, stayed on and was joined by Jordi Aluja and Danny Griffin, with Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland leaving.

“I’m honoured to receive this award,” said Valakari.

“But it really belongs to everyone at the club.

“The players have shown fantastic commitment and togetherness from the very start of the season.

“The staff work tirelessly behind the scenes every single day to give us the best chance of success.

“The fans have also been key.

“I can’t thank them enough for their support from the stands, both home and away.

“We’ve made a positive start together and, while it’s only the beginning, the spirit and hard work across the whole club gives us confidence for the challenges ahead.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of the Loch Lomond Group, who own Glen’s, sponsor of the manager of the month award, said: “Simo’s tactical approach and the team’s hard work have clearly set the tone for an exciting season ahead.

“We wish Simo and everyone at St Johnstone continued success as they build on a promising first month of results.”