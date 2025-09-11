Josh McPake makes it a St Johnstone awards double

Josh McPake has made it a St Johnstone awards double.

The Perth forward has been named the William Hill Championship player of the month for August, following on from Simo Valakari getting the Glen’s manager of the month selection.

The 24-year-old scored four goals in the month, including a hat-trick on day one of the league season against Partick Thistle.

He’ll now be hoping to continue his impressive streak of form when Saints travel to Kirkcaldy for their top of the table clash against Raith Rovers.

McPake said: “I’m delighted to win player of the month.

“It’s been a really positive start to the season for me personally, but more importantly for the team as a whole.

“We’ve worked really hard on the training pitch and you can see that coming through in our performances.

“Hopefully I can keep contributing with goals and assists, but the main aim is to help the team keep picking up results.”