St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Josh McPake career-end revelation and opens up on new contract

Josh McPake wasn’t just confronted by a St Johnstone exit a few months ago, according to boss, Simo Valakari.

He was getting to the point that a career as a professional footballer was on the line.

Craig Levein signed McPake from part-timers, Stirling Albion in the summer of last year.

By January 2025, he still hadn’t forced his way into first team contention under Valakari.

And the Finn let it be known early in that window that a loan move out of McDiarmid Park was in his best interests.

Not a single offer for McPake was made.

And Valakari believes that was the trigger for a stunning turnaround that saw the one-time Rangers academy star fight his way into the Saints starting line-up at the end of last season, then show the sort of form that has now earned him a player of the month award at the beginning of this campaign.

“We made Josh available in January and offered him to many clubs because he needed to play,” said the head coach.

“The truth is, nobody wanted him.

“We couldn’t find him any clubs.

“And, for me, that was the wake-up call for Josh.

“That was when he decided things had to change.

“If things had stayed the way they were then football was done for him. He would have had to go and get a normal life.

“That’s a big thing because we do the best job in the world.

“It’s a privilege to do the things in football that we do.

“But you have to earn it, you have to work at it and you have to grab it, so you make the most of your ability.

“Every day is a fight because so many players are there wanting to take your position.”

Valakari insisted it was no hard-luck story that McPake barely got any game-time under he or Levein.

“Josh wasn’t playing well,” he said.

“It was all about attacking all the time and making excuses.

“I have said many times that in the world, only Messi can do that.

“Everyone else has to do the defending too.

“It wasn’t that Josh couldn’t do those things, he just didn’t want to do them.

“It was that simple.

“But once he realised that’s what you HAVE to do, you see the results now.”

Hard work pays off

If McPake was the author of his own absence, he’s now solely responsible for becoming an early-season Championship star with four league goals to his name.

“Josh is doing it all by himself,” said Valakari.

“He is the one putting in the work to get his career back on track after a disappointing time.

“I am really enjoying watching him play and it doesn’t surprise me because the talent is there.

“It’s also good to see someone put the hard work in and get the benefits from that.

“People can see Josh is in a good environment and playing well, but the challenge for him now is to show everyone he can do it consistently.

“He needs to show he can do it for three months, six months, a year playing at this same level.

“Across the whole season, will he still contribute to the same level as he is at the moment?

“That’s what everyone wants to see.

“I have no doubt he CAN keep this level because I see him in training, I see what he’s doing every day to improve.

“He’s humble and he’s doing the right defensive actions now to make him an effective player in the team.

“It’s always about the individual in a team context.

“We know his strengths, so we have to do the things to create the space for him to attack the opposition.

“And it works the other way too.

“Teams are putting a lot of focus on him and that makes space for other people.

“So, it works both ways.”

Last year of his contract

Valakari was delighted that the transfer window closed without any bids being made for his in-form winger, whose deal runs out next summer.

“You always think that when someone is playing well that another club could come in for them when the window is open,” he said.

“That’s always a possibility but the window is closed and he is here.

“For Josh right now, it’s all about performing and everything else will take care of itself.

“We have seen here before that when you think about contract situations it can affect your level of performance.

“So, it’s all about playing well, doing everything for the team and let’s see where that takes us.”