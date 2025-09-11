St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Josh McPake career-end revelation and opens up on new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Josh McPake career-end revelation and opens up on new contract

The winger has turned his fortunes around and has just won a player of the month award.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake with his hood up before a game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

Josh McPake wasn’t just confronted by a St Johnstone exit a few months ago, according to boss, Simo Valakari.

He was getting to the point that a career as a professional footballer was on the line.

Craig Levein signed McPake from part-timers, Stirling Albion in the summer of last year.

By January 2025, he still hadn’t forced his way into first team contention under Valakari.

And the Finn let it be known early in that window that a loan move out of McDiarmid Park was in his best interests.

Not a single offer for McPake was made.

And Valakari believes that was the trigger for a stunning turnaround that saw the one-time Rangers academy star fight his way into the Saints starting line-up at the end of last season, then show the sort of form that has now earned him a player of the month award at the beginning of this campaign.

“We made Josh available in January and offered him to many clubs because he needed to play,” said the head coach.

“The truth is, nobody wanted him.

“We couldn’t find him any clubs.

“And, for me, that was the wake-up call for Josh.

“That was when he decided things had to change.

Josh McPake in action against Hearts.
Josh McPake in action against Hearts last season. Image: SNS.

“If things had stayed the way they were then football was done for him. He would have had to go and get a normal life.

“That’s a big thing because we do the best job in the world.

“It’s a privilege to do the things in football that we do.

“But you have to earn it, you have to work at it and you have to grab it, so you make the most of your ability.

“Every day is a fight because so many players are there wanting to take your position.”

Valakari insisted it was no hard-luck story that McPake barely got any game-time under he or Levein.

“Josh wasn’t playing well,” he said.

“It was all about attacking all the time and making excuses.

“I have said many times that in the world, only Messi can do that.

“Everyone else has to do the defending too.

“It wasn’t that Josh couldn’t do those things, he just didn’t want to do them.

“It was that simple.

“But once he realised that’s what you HAVE to do, you see the results now.”

Hard work pays off

If McPake was the author of his own absence, he’s now solely responsible for becoming an early-season Championship star with four league goals to his name.

“Josh is doing it all by himself,” said Valakari.

“He is the one putting in the work to get his career back on track after a disappointing time.

“I am really enjoying watching him play and it doesn’t surprise me because the talent is there.

“It’s also good to see someone put the hard work in and get the benefits from that.

“People can see Josh is in a good environment and playing well, but the challenge for him now is to show everyone he can do it consistently.

“He needs to show he can do it for three months, six months, a year playing at this same level.

“Across the whole season, will he still contribute to the same level as he is at the moment?

“That’s what everyone wants to see.

Josh McPake celebrates his equalising goal.
Josh McPake earned St Johnstone a point late in the game against Morton. Image: SNS.

“I have no doubt he CAN keep this level because I see him in training, I see what he’s doing every day to improve.

“He’s humble and he’s doing the right defensive actions now to make him an effective player in the team.

“It’s always about the individual in a team context.

“We know his strengths, so we have to do the things to create the space for him to attack the opposition.

“And it works the other way too.

“Teams are putting a lot of focus on him and that makes space for other people.

“So, it works both ways.”

Last year of his contract

Valakari was delighted that the transfer window closed without any bids being made for his in-form winger, whose deal runs out next summer.

“You always think that when someone is playing well that another club could come in for them when the window is open,” he said.

“That’s always a possibility but the window is closed and he is here.

“For Josh right now, it’s all about performing and everything else will take care of itself.

“We have seen here before that when you think about contract situations it can affect your level of performance.

“So, it’s all about playing well, doing everything for the team and let’s see where that takes us.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Josh McPake celebrates a goal against Morton with a knee-slide.
Josh McPake makes it a St Johnstone awards double
Simo Valakari with his Glen's manager of the month award.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thanks new backroom team after winning award
Dylan Easton smiling during a game with St Johnstone.
Dylan Easton: What went wrong at St Johnstone for Raith Rovers star with Barcelona…
Joel Nouble in action for Arbroath.
Joel Nouble should be Jannik Wanner's role model in St Johnstone loan as David…
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone get big Jamie Gullan news ahead of Raith Rovers clash
Jannik Wanner in the McDiarmid Park tunnel at a signing photocall.
How data helped lead St Johnstone to Jannik Wanner
Callum Davidson in the main stand at Ross County before their game against Arbroath.
Should St Johnstone fans be worried about Callum Davidson's shock Ross County appointment?
Jannik Wanner during a Livingston warm-up.
Jannik Wanner reveals skillset he'll bring to St Johnstone as Championship rivals make Scott…
Jannik Wanner before a Livingston game.
St Johnstone set to sign winger on loan from Premiership club
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone star learns key date that could trigger big comeback

Conversation