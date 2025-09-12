Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu return to St Johnstone full of confidence for Raith Rovers clash

Simo Valakari expects St Johnstone to get the benefit of Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu’s international success.

The Gambia won back-to-back World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history, with Sidibeh a key part of the first victory.

Uganda, who have qualified for the African Cup of Nations this winter, also completed a September World Cup double.

Ikpeazu earned his first cap during the international break.

Both men will be available to Valakari for Saints’ top of the table clash against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

And confidence will be high at Stark’s Park for the returning strikers.

“Uche is back and Adama will be with us tomorrow,” said Valakari.

“Getting his first cap was big for Uche, even though he would have liked to play more.

“Both players won their games, which will be great for their confidence.

“And they’ve been training with some top players.

“I watched Adama’s first game, when he started.

“He looked like a very good striker – holding the ball up, running behind the line and creating a lot of chances.

“That can only be good for us.”

Gullan returns

Valakari will leave his team selection for the Rovers match until after he’s had the chance to watch Sidibeh in training.

Jamie Gullan is expected to be in the Perth squad, having recovered from a groin injury.

Valakari is in no doubt about the scale of the task in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s very clear what is going to happen,” he said.

“They are a very confident team.

“I know that they felt they should have got more out of the game between us in the League Cup.

“Since then, they have picked up very good results.

“They will press us and make life very difficult.

“Their attacking players make good combinations and they have good passers in midfield.

“It’s an all-round strong team.

“We’re going into a challenging environment, and we want a test like this to see where we are in this moment.”