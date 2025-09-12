Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu return to St Johnstone full of confidence for Raith Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu return to St Johnstone full of confidence for Raith Rovers clash

Simo Valakari was delighted that both men were part of successful camps.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh takes a drink before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari expects St Johnstone to get the benefit of Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu’s international success.

The Gambia won back-to-back World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history, with Sidibeh a key part of the first victory.

Uganda, who have qualified for the African Cup of Nations this winter, also completed a September World Cup double.

Ikpeazu earned his first cap during the international break.

Both men will be available to Valakari for Saints’ top of the table clash against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

And confidence will be high at Stark’s Park for the returning strikers.

“Uche is back and Adama will be with us tomorrow,” said Valakari.

Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“Getting his first cap was big for Uche, even though he would have liked to play more.

“Both players won their games, which will be great for their confidence.

“And they’ve been training with some top players.

“I watched Adama’s first game, when he started.

“He looked like a very good striker – holding the ball up, running behind the line and creating a lot of chances.

“That can only be good for us.”

Gullan returns

Valakari will leave his team selection for the Rovers match until after he’s had the chance to watch Sidibeh in training.

Jamie Gullan is expected to be in the Perth squad, having recovered from a groin injury.

Valakari is in no doubt about the scale of the task in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s very clear what is going to happen,” he said.

“They are a very confident team.

“I know that they felt they should have got more out of the game between us in the League Cup.

Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring against Raith.
Jamie Gullan opened the scoring when Saints played Raith in July. Image: SNS.

“Since then, they have picked up very good results.

“They will press us and make life very difficult.

“Their attacking players make good combinations and they have good passers in midfield.

“It’s an all-round strong team.

“We’re going into a challenging environment, and we want a test like this to see where we are in this moment.”

