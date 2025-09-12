Josh McPake opens up on extending his stay at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Josh McPake opens up on extending his stay at St Johnstone

The winger, who has been Saints' star man this season, is into the last year of his contract.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake blows out his cheeks during a training session.
Josh McPake has got tunnel vision. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone star Josh McPake loves the idea of extending his stay with the Perth club.

But the winger doesn’t want anything to distract him from the task of keeping the team at the top of the Championship table and maintaining his own impressive form.

McPake, who is into the last year of his deal at McDiarmid Park, believes it’s too early in the season to enter contract negotiations.

A ‘football, football, football’ mindset has served the recently-crowned player of the month well thus far.

And he shares his manager’s thoughts when it comes to a tunnel vision mentality.

Asked if he’d like to play with Saints beyond this season, McPake answered: “Yeah, definitely.

“The club is obviously going in a really good direction.

“From the players to the backroom staff, it’s a great place right now.

“But for me, this early on in the season, I just need to keep on doing what I’m doing.

“I think it’s about blocking stuff like that out at the moment and making sure that I’m 100% on the pitch.

“The way I am, I need to focus everything on football.

“That’s what is working and that’s what I need to stick at.

“That outside noise, with contracts and stuff like that, I need to concentrate on my football.”

Penny dropping

McPake certainly appreciates the position he’s in now – a key man in a winning team – given that scenario was a distant prospect at the turn of the year when Simo Valakari made him available for loan and there were no takers.

“You hear people talking about the penny dropping,” he said.

“And around that January time, that was my penny dropping moment.

“I had my little girl – Charlie was born in the October. That was a massive wake-up call for me.

“I shifted my full mentality, my full life.

Josh McPake battles with Ryan Astley for the ball.
Josh McPake got back into the St Johnstone team towards the end of last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“Everything I was doing was towards making myself better.

“Right now, I’m reaping the rewards for it, but I don’t want to stop here. I want to keep going.

“That time was a tough moment because I wasn’t playing.

“I was a bit worried about what was happening.

“As soon as Charlie was born, something in my head just clicked.

“I thought: ‘I need to do this for her, my family.’ It’s not just me taking the burden, it’s my family.”

Football changes

McPake doesn’t take his new status at Saints for granted.

“Sometimes you do take that step back and realise how far you’ve come,” he admitted.

“It’s weird looking back, though, and seeing I was a million miles away at that point.

“But that’s how football changes. You need to constantly be at it, constantly be ready.

“Even the boys who maybe aren’t playing as much now, I was in that spot not long ago.

“Every one of them is the same – want to get at it, want to get going.

“Young boys like Fran and Taylor, I tell them all the time that you just need to keep at it and it will come.”

Tough love

Valakari’s methods with McPake could fairly be described as ‘tough love’.

“The manager was and is hard on me,” he said. “I have a good relationship with him. He’s been brilliant.

“He knows what I’m like and I know what he’s like.

“I think he probably knows how to bring out the best in me.

“That kind of toughness does it.

“He demands a lot. I can’t have any complaints.

“At this point in my career, it’s what I needed.

A pensive Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“After my little one was born, then when I was supposed to go on loan and nothing was materialising, he was there with me.

“And he said: ‘This is what we can do to get you in the team’.

“That’s what I needed.

“He brought different aspects to my game. The runs in behind, the chopping and changing to go left or right, working hard.

“He banged on at me all the time about defending.

“To play in the game these days, you need to do both sides – defend and attack.

“I’ve shown the gaffer that I can go up to the next level.”

