Josh McPake opens up on extending his stay at St Johnstone

St Johnstone star Josh McPake loves the idea of extending his stay with the Perth club.

But the winger doesn’t want anything to distract him from the task of keeping the team at the top of the Championship table and maintaining his own impressive form.

McPake, who is into the last year of his deal at McDiarmid Park, believes it’s too early in the season to enter contract negotiations.

A ‘football, football, football’ mindset has served the recently-crowned player of the month well thus far.

And he shares his manager’s thoughts when it comes to a tunnel vision mentality.

Asked if he’d like to play with Saints beyond this season, McPake answered: “Yeah, definitely.

“The club is obviously going in a really good direction.

“From the players to the backroom staff, it’s a great place right now.

“But for me, this early on in the season, I just need to keep on doing what I’m doing.

“I think it’s about blocking stuff like that out at the moment and making sure that I’m 100% on the pitch.

“The way I am, I need to focus everything on football.

“That’s what is working and that’s what I need to stick at.

“That outside noise, with contracts and stuff like that, I need to concentrate on my football.”

Penny dropping

McPake certainly appreciates the position he’s in now – a key man in a winning team – given that scenario was a distant prospect at the turn of the year when Simo Valakari made him available for loan and there were no takers.

“You hear people talking about the penny dropping,” he said.

“And around that January time, that was my penny dropping moment.

“I had my little girl – Charlie was born in the October. That was a massive wake-up call for me.

“I shifted my full mentality, my full life.

“Everything I was doing was towards making myself better.

“Right now, I’m reaping the rewards for it, but I don’t want to stop here. I want to keep going.

“That time was a tough moment because I wasn’t playing.

“I was a bit worried about what was happening.

“As soon as Charlie was born, something in my head just clicked.

“I thought: ‘I need to do this for her, my family.’ It’s not just me taking the burden, it’s my family.”

Football changes

McPake doesn’t take his new status at Saints for granted.

“Sometimes you do take that step back and realise how far you’ve come,” he admitted.

“It’s weird looking back, though, and seeing I was a million miles away at that point.

“But that’s how football changes. You need to constantly be at it, constantly be ready.

“Even the boys who maybe aren’t playing as much now, I was in that spot not long ago.

“Every one of them is the same – want to get at it, want to get going.

“Young boys like Fran and Taylor, I tell them all the time that you just need to keep at it and it will come.”

Tough love

Valakari’s methods with McPake could fairly be described as ‘tough love’.

“The manager was and is hard on me,” he said. “I have a good relationship with him. He’s been brilliant.

“He knows what I’m like and I know what he’s like.

“I think he probably knows how to bring out the best in me.

“That kind of toughness does it.

“He demands a lot. I can’t have any complaints.

“At this point in my career, it’s what I needed.

“After my little one was born, then when I was supposed to go on loan and nothing was materialising, he was there with me.

“And he said: ‘This is what we can do to get you in the team’.

“That’s what I needed.

“He brought different aspects to my game. The runs in behind, the chopping and changing to go left or right, working hard.

“He banged on at me all the time about defending.

“To play in the game these days, you need to do both sides – defend and attack.

“I’ve shown the gaffer that I can go up to the next level.”