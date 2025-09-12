Makenzie Kirk: Peterborough United chairman talks frustrations over failed swoop for striker thought to be ex-St Johnstone star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk: Peterborough United chairman talks frustrations over failed swoop for striker thought to be ex-St Johnstone star

Darragh MacAnthony has spoken about his club's transfer window.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Makenzie Kirk left St Johnstone for Portsmouth. Image: SNS.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony appears to have opened up on his frustrations over failing to sign Makenzie Kirk from St Johnstone.

The League One club had a bid accepted by Saints for their star striker, having opened negotiations with the Perth club weeks earlier.

Portsmouth also entered the race for the Northern Ireland under-21 international, and he ended up clinching a near £500,000 transfer to the EFL Championship side on deadline day.

MacAnthony, speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, opened up on his club’s summer recruitment business.

He spoke about his frustrations that he didn’t get two big deals over the line.

One was a centre-forward already playing in England, and the other is thought to be Kirk.

Makenzie Kirk scores against Raith Rovers.
Makenzie Kirk scored four goals this season for St Johnstone before his move south. Image: SNS.

MacAnthony suggested that the player’s “agent and his dad” (which would be current Raith Rovers coach and ex-Saints assistant boss, Andy Kirk) chose the prospect of “sitting on the bench” over the challenge the former Hearts attacker would get in League One.

“I did two magnificent deals in the final week of the window where I was completely reenergising our striker department,” said the Posh owner.

“Both fell apart – two days in a row.

“I can’t mention clubs or names, but I was buying pretty much the EFL leading goal-scorer.

“I did a deal to sign him.

“But my gaffer spoke to a few people and ended up didn’t want me to do the deal.

“I did a deal for a boy outside the English league, but his agent and his dad wanted him to go and sit on the bench somewhere else outside our league.

“And where we are in the league didn’t help.

“That’s two days in a row.”

