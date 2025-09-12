Makenzie Kirk: Peterborough United chairman talks frustrations over failed swoop for striker thought to be ex-St Johnstone star

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony appears to have opened up on his frustrations over failing to sign Makenzie Kirk from St Johnstone.

The League One club had a bid accepted by Saints for their star striker, having opened negotiations with the Perth club weeks earlier.

Portsmouth also entered the race for the Northern Ireland under-21 international, and he ended up clinching a near £500,000 transfer to the EFL Championship side on deadline day.

MacAnthony, speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, opened up on his club’s summer recruitment business.

He spoke about his frustrations that he didn’t get two big deals over the line.

One was a centre-forward already playing in England, and the other is thought to be Kirk.

MacAnthony suggested that the player’s “agent and his dad” (which would be current Raith Rovers coach and ex-Saints assistant boss, Andy Kirk) chose the prospect of “sitting on the bench” over the challenge the former Hearts attacker would get in League One.

“I did two magnificent deals in the final week of the window where I was completely reenergising our striker department,” said the Posh owner.

“Both fell apart – two days in a row.

“I can’t mention clubs or names, but I was buying pretty much the EFL leading goal-scorer.

“I did a deal to sign him.

“But my gaffer spoke to a few people and ended up didn’t want me to do the deal.

“I did a deal for a boy outside the English league, but his agent and his dad wanted him to go and sit on the bench somewhere else outside our league.

“And where we are in the league didn’t help.

“That’s two days in a row.”