St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari predicts Adama Sidibeh will get even BETTER after ending goal drought against Raith

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, saw Adama Sidibeh produce an English Premier League standard performance for his country.

And now the Perth striker has returned from international duty to take his club game to the next level as well.

Sidibeh backed up a winning World Cup qualification double-header with the Gambia by scoring his first Championship goal of the season.

The 27-year-old gave Saints a first half lead over Raith Rovers, before Josh McPake put the Stark’s Park result beyond doubt with the second goal of the visitors’ 2-0 victory.

Now that he has opened his league account, Valakari expects even greater exploits from his on-form centre-forward.

“I watched Adama play for his country and if I had not known he was our player I’d have said this guy could play in the English Premier League,” said the McDiarmid Park head coach.

“He was that good.

“I know that there are goals inside Adama.

“More will come.

“I think he could play at almost every level because of his power and strength.

“He can cause problems for any defenders – we saw it in the Premiership, we are seeing it in the Championship, and he is showing it in international games.

“The biggest thing is that he went through the summer a year ago when there was a lot of talk that he would go to bigger leagues and better teams.

“He forgot to do his everyday football.

“Now he has showed from pre-season that this year is totally different.

“He has kept his head down, worked hard and good things have happened.”

Still early days

Valakari isn’t get carried away by the fact it was a top v second top victory, or that Saints have opened-up a three-point gap at the top of the table.

“This is not a statement result for us,” he said.

“It’s far too early in the season to say that.

“I won’t even be looking at the table as it’s only five games into the season which is nothing as there are so many games to play against each other and so many points to play for.

“We just want to enjoy ourselves and enjoy the challenges of playing at places like Raith and show what we can do.

“It’s a very good result and a good performance.

“This is a difficult place to come and win against a very good team, but we controlled most of the game.

“I was very pleased with the goals which were very good transition goals, and we showed how we can attack.

“The fans can see this is a team which gives everything, so when there are difficult moments, they will be behind them.”

Started better

Saints were the better team in the first half-hour and deserved their lead, albeit with few clear-cut chances being created at either end.

McPake hit the top of the bar with a shot early in the contest and just before the visitors opened the scoring, Lewis Vaughan should have found the net with a back post volley from eight yards out.

Seconds after this miss, Reece McAlear threaded a pass through the heart of the Raith defence.

Sidibeh timed his run to perfection so there was no offside and then emerged the victor in his one v one battle with former team-mate, Josh Rae.

Valakari would have been happy to hear the half-time whistle, though, as after the 29th minute opener it was pretty much all Raith as an attacking force for a quarter-of-an-hour.

The team-talk had an impact as Saints showed an improvement after the break.

On 54 minutes Rae made a superb save after a Matty Foulds free-kick evaded all the outfield players and was heading for the bottom corner.

Toby Steward produced an even better one in the other box when he reacted quickly to keep out a Vaughan shot from a low corner.

Substitute Sven Sprangler should have scored with a close-range header but he redeemed himself in the dying moments by laying the ball on a plate for McPake to seal the Saints victory.