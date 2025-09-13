Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn’t deserve to lose to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn’t deserve to lose to St Johnstone

The Perth side claimed a 2-0 victory in Kirkcaldy.

By Eric Nicolson
Barry Robson pointing a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Raith Rovers were unlucky to lose to St Johnstone, according to Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Barry Robson believes his Raith Rovers team merited a share of the points in their Stark’s Park clash with St Johnstone.

The Kirkcaldy boss praised the quality of play from both sides in the top-of-the-table Championship clash.

Clinical Saints emerged victorious, through a first half goal from Adama Sidibeh and then a Josh McPake clincher in the dying moments.

Although he was proud of his players’ efforts, Robson also stressed that Rovers were the authors of their own downfall.

“There was nothing in that game,” he said. “Between two really good teams.

“You can see their quality with the players they’ve got.

“Sidibeh is very good at the top end of the pitch.

“A couple of mistakes lost us the game – they scored with two transitions.

“At the other end, nine times out of 10 you expect Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan) and Easty (Dylan Easton) to score with their two chances.

“I can’t be too hard on the players.

“You could see the way we wanted to play, and the possession stats were quite close.

“What a big distance we’ve come as a team to be able to do that.”

Adama Sidibeh runs to Simo Valakari after scoring.
Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh on his goal. Image: SNS.

Robson added: “Listen, it’s not going to be easy to be at their standard because we all know the investment in their team and the players that they have.

“But there was nothing in that game.

“This is a high standard of game in the Championship, a really high standard.

“Like in the Premiership, if you make a mistake, it costs you. And if you don’t take your chances, it costs you.

“I’m sure Simo (Valakari) will say the same.

“We didn’t deserve to lose that game.

“If I’m being honest, a draw would probably have been a fair result with two teams going at it.”

Conversation