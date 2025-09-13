Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn’t deserve to lose to St Johnstone

Barry Robson believes his Raith Rovers team merited a share of the points in their Stark’s Park clash with St Johnstone.

The Kirkcaldy boss praised the quality of play from both sides in the top-of-the-table Championship clash.

Clinical Saints emerged victorious, through a first half goal from Adama Sidibeh and then a Josh McPake clincher in the dying moments.

Although he was proud of his players’ efforts, Robson also stressed that Rovers were the authors of their own downfall.

“There was nothing in that game,” he said. “Between two really good teams.

“You can see their quality with the players they’ve got.

“Sidibeh is very good at the top end of the pitch.

“A couple of mistakes lost us the game – they scored with two transitions.

“At the other end, nine times out of 10 you expect Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan) and Easty (Dylan Easton) to score with their two chances.

“I can’t be too hard on the players.

“You could see the way we wanted to play, and the possession stats were quite close.

“What a big distance we’ve come as a team to be able to do that.”

Robson added: “Listen, it’s not going to be easy to be at their standard because we all know the investment in their team and the players that they have.

“But there was nothing in that game.

“This is a high standard of game in the Championship, a really high standard.

“Like in the Premiership, if you make a mistake, it costs you. And if you don’t take your chances, it costs you.

“I’m sure Simo (Valakari) will say the same.

“We didn’t deserve to lose that game.

“If I’m being honest, a draw would probably have been a fair result with two teams going at it.”