Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh was already feeling good about himself when the Championship season paused for a Perth international break.

But a combination of a successful double-header with Gambia and a first league goal for his club has now taken the striker’s self-belief to a new level.

Simo Valakari and the Saints supporters needed no convincing about Sidibeh’s value to this table-topping team.

That didn’t stop the 27-year-old yearning to get off the mark in the league, however.

And it was finally mission accomplished against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

“As a striker, if you aren’t scoring goals you are quite frustrated,” Sidibeh admitted.

“But I always knew the goals would come.

“And when I wasn’t scoring, I was happy to help the team in any way I could.

“I’m just as happy with assists.

“Yes, strikers are judged by goals but sometimes it is important to look at what we are contributing to the team.

“This first goal in the league will give me more confidence.”

The one v one

A drawn-out one v one with former team-mate, Josh Rae, after he was put through by Reece McAlear just before the half-hour mark, probably wasn’t the scenario you would choose for a player suffering a long goal drought.

“There were a lot of thoughts going through my mind,” said Sidibeh.

“I knew it was just me and the goalkeeper.

“I had to score. It was such an important goal.

“I knew that Josh would come out.

“The only thing I had to concentrate on was getting it past him however I could.

“Thankfully I got into the net, and I could celebrate.

“And the most important thing was the team won.

“We want to keep that going now.”

Gambia benefits

On winning two World Cup qualifiers with the Gambia, Sidibeh reflected: “I was playing with experienced players with the national team.

“Some of them, like Yankuba Minteh, are playing in the Premier League.

“It’s very good to train and play with them.

“Hopefully, what I learn and the confidence I get from that will help take my game to the next level.

“If you believe in yourself, everything is possible.”

There’s certainly no lack of faith in Sidibeh as far as his club boss is concerned.

“The manager has always told me to keep trying, trying and trying,” he said.

“He believes in me.

“I listen to him, and he has been saying the goals will be coming.

“It’s very important to have that belief.

“When you’ve got that you trust him and you work harder for him.”

One of Valakari’s observations has been the significance of a speculation-free summer transfer window.

“He’s right,” said Sidibeh.

“It is very important to just focus on your football.

“If you do that, things go right.

“There’s no point thinking about what might happen in a transfer window. You lose your focus.

“Last year I got frustrated but not this year.”