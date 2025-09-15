Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming

The forward ended his league drought in Kirkcaldy.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal against Raith.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh was already feeling good about himself when the Championship season paused for a Perth international break.

But a combination of a successful double-header with Gambia and a first league goal for his club has now taken the striker’s self-belief to a new level.

Simo Valakari and the Saints supporters needed no convincing about Sidibeh’s value to this table-topping team.

That didn’t stop the 27-year-old yearning to get off the mark in the league, however.

And it was finally mission accomplished against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
“As a striker, if you aren’t scoring goals you are quite frustrated,” Sidibeh admitted.

“But I always knew the goals would come.

“And when I wasn’t scoring, I was happy to help the team in any way I could.

“I’m just as happy with assists.

“Yes, strikers are judged by goals but sometimes it is important to look at what we are contributing to the team.

“This first goal in the league will give me more confidence.”

The one v one

A drawn-out one v one with former team-mate, Josh Rae, after he was put through by Reece McAlear just before the half-hour mark, probably wasn’t the scenario you would choose for a player suffering a long goal drought.

“There were a lot of thoughts going through my mind,” said Sidibeh.

“I knew it was just me and the goalkeeper.

“I had to score. It was such an important goal.

“I knew that Josh would come out.

“The only thing I had to concentrate on was getting it past him however I could.

“Thankfully I got into the net, and I could celebrate.

“And the most important thing was the team won.

“We want to keep that going now.”

Gambia benefits

On winning two World Cup qualifiers with the Gambia, Sidibeh reflected: “I was playing with experienced players with the national team.

“Some of them, like Yankuba Minteh, are playing in the Premier League.

“It’s very good to train and play with them.

“Hopefully, what I learn and the confidence I get from that will help take my game to the next level.

“If you believe in yourself, everything is possible.”

Adama Sidibeh runs to Simo Valakari after scoring.
Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh on his goal. Image: SNS.

There’s certainly no lack of faith in Sidibeh as far as his club boss is concerned.

“The manager has always told me to keep trying, trying and trying,” he said.

“He believes in me.

“I listen to him, and he has been saying the goals will be coming.

“It’s very important to have that belief.

“When you’ve got that you trust him and you work harder for him.”

One of Valakari’s observations has been the significance of a speculation-free summer transfer window.

“He’s right,” said Sidibeh.

“It is very important to just focus on your football.

“If you do that, things go right.

“There’s no point thinking about what might happen in a transfer window. You lose your focus.

“Last year I got frustrated but not this year.”

